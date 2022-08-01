RH Police Searching For Driver Suspected of Shooting at Another Driver

www.cn2.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensHartsville, SC
Related
Troopers: Person arrested after leading troopers on chase in Pineville
PINEVILLE, N.C. — A person was arrested after leading troopers on a chase in Pineville Wednesday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 9:45 p.m., a trooper saw a car going 30 mph above the speed limit, with fake tags and no insurance. Troopers said the...
Man found dead in Gastonia home, homicide investigation underway, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was found dead inside a Gastonia home early Wednesday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said officers were called around 2:30 a.m. on August 3 to a home in the 700 block of Belfast Drive to check on […]
WBTV
Man found dead in west Gastonia home
Gastonia, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning off the 700 block of Belfast Drive. Police were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. for a possible assault. When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead. Anyone with information is asked...
cn2.com
RH Police Identify Suspect in Early Morning Shooting at Rock Hill Intersection
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sherif Ahmad Olalekan Laguda, 30 y/o, of Rock Hill has been identified as the suspect in the shooting which occurred at the at the intersection of Bose Avenue and Chandler Drive at 3:18 am Sunday. Police say they issued warrants for Attempted Murder,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One killed in west Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened on the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue near West Boulevard.
FOX Carolina
County employee killed, deputy hospitalized after Spartanburg Co. crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. The crash occurred on Pine Street near Brown Road around 1:20 p.m. According to troopers, a man in a Ford pickup...
FOX Carolina
Coroner called to Spartanburg County deputy-involved crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
More arrests made involving Charlotte dangerous bike groups
Two suspects were arrested following an incident involving a large bike group near Camp North End this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen girl hurt in shooting at Lancaster County apartment complex, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teenage girl was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. on Caroline Court, near the Williams Estate entrance. Witnesses said they heard gunshots fired toward the apartments.
Police searching for suspect after shots fired into west Charlotte home with family inside
CHARLOTTE — A west Charlotte home is now riddled with bullets after gunfire erupted while a family, including a 3-year-old boy, was inside, according to a police report. “He shot like four times through the window,” Christopher Henderson said. “It was dangerous and crazy.”. It all happened...
Drug stash seized from Conover man’s home, sheriff says
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug stash was seized when a warrant was executed on a Conover man’s home, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies served a warrant on 29-year-old Conover resident Dustin Cooke on Monday at a home on Raleigh Street. During a search 5 pounds of marijuana, 29 […]
Gastonia police search for man accused of stealing copper wire from home construction sites
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has stolen copper wire from new home construction sites recently. The department shared four surveillance photos of the suspect, taken on low-light surveillance cameras at night. Officers say the sites that were hit by the alleged thief include ones on North Boyce Street, Sullivan Street, North Falls Street, and Sloan Avenue. A review of the locations shows these new home sites are off North Chester Street, near the county jail, courthouse, and the police department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cn2.com
Teen Hit in Lancaster Apartment Shooting
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex in Lancaster that left an apartment and vehicle with gunshot holes. Police say the shooting occurred around 1 AM on Sunday, July 31st when officers found several casings...
fox46.com
Lancaster apartment complex shot into; teen injured
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen is recovering from being shot after his apartment complex came under gunfire over the weekend, Lancaster Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 31, at an apartment complex on Carolina Court. BE THE...
WBTV
Two arrested, multiple cited after CMPD operation targeting dangerous bike groups
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two people in connection with an operation targeting dangerous bike groups. Police say the operation targeted groups of individuals behaving erratically on bicycles and motorized vehicles and participated in organized rides with dozens of participants at a time. On July...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Homicide Investigation In West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, August 3rd. Police responded to a call on Nobles Avenue near West Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Highway Patrol increasing presence in Spartanburg Co. this week
South Carolina Highway Patrol is partnering with law enforcement in Spartanburg County to enforce safe driving.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: 28-Year-Old Shot & Killed In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim in south Charlotte Sunday night. On Sunday, July 31st shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Wallingford Street. At the scene, officers discovered a victim, later identified as...
WBTV
Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park
Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. A Lancaster School board member being investigated for claims of a hostile work environment has been exonerated. CLT airport sees significant decrease in flight delays, cancelations on Monday compared to Sunday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Twenty-four hours...
FOX Carolina
SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina trooper was involved in a car accident following an attempted traffic stop, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of cars on North Pine Street on Sunday, July 31 at around 12:30...
Comments / 0