The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E Preston
Bristol Press
American Clock & Watch Museum bringing back 'Mad Hatter Tea Party'
BRISTOL – The American Clock & Watch Museum is bringing back its “Mad Hatter Tea Party,” last held in 2015, on Aug. 27, tying in to the museum’s exhibit on local clockmaker Joseph Ives’ looking glass clocks. The children’s tea party will be held from...
Bristol Press
Southington's Italian American Festival draws 10,000 people this past weekend
SOUTHINGTON – The 17th Italian American Festival drew 10,000 people to lower Center Street over this past weekend according to event organizers, who said crowds were wowed by fireworks and the Italian Mass and procession. The fireworks were held on Friday night, the first day of the festival, shooting...
Bristol Press
Community 'fun-raiser' happening at Hidden Valley Miniature Golf
BRISTOL – The Bristol Republican Town Committee is partnering with Hidden Valley Miniature Golf and Waterfront Grille in Southington to offer a community “fun-raiser” Aug. 15. Golfers of all ages are invited to bring their family and friends to come and play 18 holes of miniature golf...
Bristol Press
Summer Reading program at Manross Library wraps up with concert
BRISTOL – Manross Memorial Library will wrap-up Summer Reading with the Elderly Brothers in Concert Aug. 25. The free concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the library at 260 Central St. The show will include ‘50s and ‘60s “rock-hop” hits to get visitors in a dancing mood. There will also be audience interaction.
sheltonherald.com
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
Cheshire Museum is a Unique Pop Culture Roadside Attraction
I have always collected things for as long as I can remember. From baseball cards and comic books to Star Wars toys and Batman action figures, my collections ran the gamut of pop culture-type items through the years. Recently, in my search for interesting places, I found a very unique personal collection of nearly 80,000 items in a museum located in Cheshire, CT.
We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington
I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
Bristol Press
Library hosting presentation on Flood of 1955, which caused extensive damage in Bristol
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host a presentation Aug. 19 on the Flood of 1955 which caused extensive damage to Bristol and Forestville. The program, presented by History Librarian Meaghan Cairns, will be held Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. It will feature new footage, taken the day of the flood, and recently donated to the library.
Wahlburgers to open first Connecticut location at Foxwoods
LEDYARD, Conn. — Wahlburgers, a casual restaurant and bar chain, will be coming to Foxwoods in the summer of 2023. The Foxwoods location will be the standalone Wahlburgers in the state. The restaurant will have a signature menu item created in collaboration with Chef Paul and the Foxwoods team.
Register Citizen
North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business
After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
WTNH.com
Music in CT: Pitbull, A Day to Remember to perform this week
Conn. (WTNH) — The summer is heating up with summer tours! Rock and rap are taking the forefront in Connecticut this week when Latin hip-hop artist Pitbull and metalcore group A Day to Remember take the stage. See the full list of underground acts and big-name artists performing across...
Bristol Press
Bristol group collecting backpacks to aid local students
BRISTOL – The American Legion Unit 2 Auxiliary is collecting backpacks for United Way of West Central Connecticut, assisting in their efforts to provide school supplies for local students. Shannon Kuhta, president of the Unit 2 Auxiliary, which is affiliated with American Legion Post 2 at 22 Hooker Court,...
NewsTimes
Monroe house built by Freemasons and nicknamed 'The Castle' listed for $1.595M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a street in Monroe, surrounded by more than 6 acres of land with large trees and sprawling grounds is a three-level stone castle. With its battlement-like roof and Juliet balconies, it looks like something from the pages of...
Bristol Press
Mary 'Millie' (Sidlik) Kozikowski
Mary "Millie" (Sidlik) Kozikowski, 93, life-long resident of Forestville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mary was born on Jan. 22, 1929 in Forestville, the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Kaczmarczyk) Sidlik. Mary and her late husband "Benny" co-owned the well-known Benny's...
Bristol Press
Joan Ann (Connerton) Prentiss Gravelle
Joan Ann (Connerton) Prentiss Gravelle, 88, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at Ingraham Manor on July 22, 2022. Joan was born in Winsted on June 8, 1934, a daughter of the late Eugene F. and Mae (Brown) Connerton. Joan was a parishioner at St. Ann Church in Bristol where she also loved playing bingo with friends. She was full of life and loved to dance.
Have You Noticed the Subtle Change at Connecticut Christmas Tree Shops?
It's funny, I didn't notice that a business I've shopped in for decades modernized and rebranded. I saw a subtle change in the name of Christmas Tree Shops around Connecticut, have you?. Christmas Tree Shops got it's start in Yarmouth on Cape Cod in Massachusetts in 1970, and as of...
syncopatedtimes.com
The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2
[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
WTNH.com
Before summer ends, take the family tubing down the Farmington River
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a local spot where you can thrill out or chill out before summer comes to an end. “This is tubing down the Farmington River with Farmington River Tubing,” said employee Jeremy Harraden. Farmington River Tubing has been around for 38 years,...
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
