Southington, CT

Bristol Press

Community 'fun-raiser' happening at Hidden Valley Miniature Golf

BRISTOL – The Bristol Republican Town Committee is partnering with Hidden Valley Miniature Golf and Waterfront Grille in Southington to offer a community “fun-raiser” Aug. 15. Golfers of all ages are invited to bring their family and friends to come and play 18 holes of miniature golf...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Summer Reading program at Manross Library wraps up with concert

BRISTOL – Manross Memorial Library will wrap-up Summer Reading with the Elderly Brothers in Concert Aug. 25. The free concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the library at 260 Central St. The show will include ‘50s and ‘60s “rock-hop” hits to get visitors in a dancing mood. There will also be audience interaction.
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sports Radio 940

Cheshire Museum is a Unique Pop Culture Roadside Attraction

I have always collected things for as long as I can remember. From baseball cards and comic books to Star Wars toys and Batman action figures, my collections ran the gamut of pop culture-type items through the years. Recently, in my search for interesting places, I found a very unique personal collection of nearly 80,000 items in a museum located in Cheshire, CT.
i95 ROCK

We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington

I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
TORRINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Library hosting presentation on Flood of 1955, which caused extensive damage in Bristol

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host a presentation Aug. 19 on the Flood of 1955 which caused extensive damage to Bristol and Forestville. The program, presented by History Librarian Meaghan Cairns, will be held Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. It will feature new footage, taken the day of the flood, and recently donated to the library.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Wahlburgers to open first Connecticut location at Foxwoods

LEDYARD, Conn. — Wahlburgers, a casual restaurant and bar chain, will be coming to Foxwoods in the summer of 2023. The Foxwoods location will be the standalone Wahlburgers in the state. The restaurant will have a signature menu item created in collaboration with Chef Paul and the Foxwoods team.
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH.com

Music in CT: Pitbull, A Day to Remember to perform this week

Conn. (WTNH) — The summer is heating up with summer tours! Rock and rap are taking the forefront in Connecticut this week when Latin hip-hop artist Pitbull and metalcore group A Day to Remember take the stage. See the full list of underground acts and big-name artists performing across...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Bristol group collecting backpacks to aid local students

BRISTOL – The American Legion Unit 2 Auxiliary is collecting backpacks for United Way of West Central Connecticut, assisting in their efforts to provide school supplies for local students. Shannon Kuhta, president of the Unit 2 Auxiliary, which is affiliated with American Legion Post 2 at 22 Hooker Court,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Mary 'Millie' (Sidlik) Kozikowski

Mary "Millie" (Sidlik) Kozikowski, 93, life-long resident of Forestville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mary was born on Jan. 22, 1929 in Forestville, the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Kaczmarczyk) Sidlik. Mary and her late husband "Benny" co-owned the well-known Benny's...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Joan Ann (Connerton) Prentiss Gravelle

Joan Ann (Connerton) Prentiss Gravelle, 88, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at Ingraham Manor on July 22, 2022. Joan was born in Winsted on June 8, 1934, a daughter of the late Eugene F. and Mae (Brown) Connerton. Joan was a parishioner at St. Ann Church in Bristol where she also loved playing bingo with friends. She was full of life and loved to dance.
BRISTOL, CT
syncopatedtimes.com

The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2

[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
i95 ROCK

Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022

Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs

TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
TORRINGTON, CT

