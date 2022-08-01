ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber supports Justin Bieber as he resumes world tour

By Annie Martin
 2 days ago
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber resumed his Justice world tour with his wife, Hailey Bieber, by his side.

Hailey Bieber, 25, supported Justin Bieber, 28, as he returned to the stage Sunday at Lucca Summer Festival in Italy.

Bieber had postponed several of his shows on the tour due to his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused him facial paralysis.

Hailey Bieber shared footage of Justin Bieber performing Sunday on Instagram Stories, writing, "One thing I know for certain is you can't keep this guy down..."

Justin Bieber also posted photos and videos from the show on Instagram.

"Luv u guys and I missed you," he captioned one post.

In one video, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen celebrating and praying with Justin Bieber's team backstage.

"We're back. What a great, great evening. Wow. I love you guys," Justin Bieber says. "I'm just so grateful to be back. I love each and every one of you so much ... Let's go. Let's go kill it."

Justin Bieber announced his diagnosis in June.

"My body's telling me I gotta slow down," he said at the time. "I gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be."

Justin Bieber later said he would postpone his Justice world tour dates for June and early July to to his health issues.

"Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer," tour promoter AEG Presents said in June.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber married in September 2018.

