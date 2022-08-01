Can 49ers dethrone Rams in NFC West after Deebo Samuel's extension? | UNDISPUTED

www.foxsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers
Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed […] The post Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NBC Sports
How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo throws on side field at 49ers practice
A fan at Tuesday’s practice in Santa Clara shared video of Jimmy Garoppolo throwing individually on a side field at the team training facility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Dolphins lose first-round pick, owner suspended for Tom Brady tampering
The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league. The league’s investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019...
FOX Sports
With James Washington sidelined, where do Cowboys go at WR?
OXNARD, Calif. — It took a matter of hours for the unthinkable to become reality. And if we're being brutally honest, the Dallas Cowboys themselves seem to be the only people who considered this an unthinkable idea. Monday marked the team's first day in pads at this training camp....
FOX Sports
Matt Patricia emerges as 'head engineer' for Pats offense | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Although Bill Belichick has kept the NFL in the dark about his choices for coordinators this season, it's clear that former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia will be stepping up to the plate to call plays for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots Offense. Nick Wright decides whether having a defensive coordinator in the drivers seat of the offense will be beneficial for the Patriots.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards
Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
NFL suspends Saints receiver Kawaan Baker for 6 games
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints second-year receiver Kawaan Baker is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced on Tuesday. The statement from the NFL said Baker is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, and will be allowed to return...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Hall of Fame Game best bet, profitable preseason trends
I am beyond thrilled to write this sentence: The NFL is back, with preseason starting on Thursday with the Hall of Fame game!. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders square off in Canton, Ohio to kick off the 2022 season. And if a game is played, money is to be made, even if it’s the preseason.
FOX Sports
Deshaun Watson suspended six games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy | THE HERD
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson will be suspended for six games after violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The league and Roger Goodell has until this Thursday to appeal. Colin Cowherd addresses Watson's suspension.
49ers sign All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel to 3-year extension
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel signed his three-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers in time to take part in the team’s first padded practice. The two sides finalized the deal that will pay Samuel $71.55 million with $41 million fully guaranteed at signing on Monday. “It was awesome to get Deebo’s deal done,” coach Kyle Shanahan said before practice. “I know it’s been a while but I’m just pumped they got it done and I know how pumped he is and we are and he’ll be back at practice.” The deal ends a months-long saga that began before the draft when Samuel publicly demanded a trade. He stayed away from the team for the voluntary portion of the offseason but reported for mandatory minicamp in June and training camp last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Can Patriots offense find success under Matt Patricia?
Matt Patricia will man the New England Patriots offensive ship this season, the team recently announced. But according to both Patricia and sources around the squad, though Patricia serves as the de facto captain of the crew, the offense will be steered by a number of faces within the team's regime.
FOX Sports
Lions giving Harris chance to earn starting cornerback spot
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Under a previous head coach and front office, Detroit drafted Will Harris in 2019 to play safety. Now, the Lions are giving him a chance to be a much-needed cornerback in coach Dan Campbell’s second season. Harris’ move to cornerback started in the...
Dallas Cowboys Most Valuable Team in the NFL — and the World
“It’s a good time to own an NFL franchise,” says Cheddar News’ Michelle Castillo as she reports that the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in American football. Not only that, but Dallas’ valuation of $7.6 billion ranks it as the most valuable sports franchise in the world. Trailing the Cowboys in National Football League valuations are the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams, while the Patriots, the Giants and the 49ers round out the top 5.
FOX Sports
Saints' 1st-rounder Penning building pugilistic reputation
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints first-round draft choice Trevor Penning tends to finish off blocks with a feisty flourish. “When you think he’s done, he’s not done,” guard Cesar Ruiz said after a training camp practice Tuesday, when he compared Penning to a pit bull. “He definitely has that finishing mentality that you love in offensive linemen.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Deebo returns, but 49ers' defense continues camp dominance
SANTA CLARA -- Shortly after Deebo Samuel signed his multimillion-dollar extension on Monday, he headed out to the 49ers' practice field with the team. For the first time since the NFC Championship Game in January, the versatile wide receiver participated in 11-on-11 team drills. Prior to practice, coach Kyle Shanahan shared that they would be cautious with Samuel’s return, metering his snap count to ensure he remains healthy.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce aims to finish career in Kansas City
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid will always have a special fondness for Travis Kelce, one of the first players that the Kansas City Chiefs drafted after the coach took over a downtrodden franchise following his own frustrating finish in Philadelphia. Reid had drafted his older brother, Jason,...
FOX Sports
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games by disciplinary officer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined in a ruling announced Monday morning. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by 24 women during his time with the Houston Texans....
Comments / 0