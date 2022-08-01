ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can 49ers dethrone Rams in NFC West after Deebo Samuel's extension? | UNDISPUTED

ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers

Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed […] The post Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL
NBC Sports

How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
NFL
FOX Sports

Dolphins lose first-round pick, owner suspended for Tom Brady tampering

The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league. The league’s investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019...
NFL
FOX Sports

With James Washington sidelined, where do Cowboys go at WR?

OXNARD, Calif. — It took a matter of hours for the unthinkable to become reality. And if we're being brutally honest, the Dallas Cowboys themselves seem to be the only people who considered this an unthinkable idea. Monday marked the team's first day in pads at this training camp....
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Matt Patricia emerges as 'head engineer' for Pats offense | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Although Bill Belichick has kept the NFL in the dark about his choices for coordinators this season, it's clear that former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia will be stepping up to the plate to call plays for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots Offense. Nick Wright decides whether having a defensive coordinator in the drivers seat of the offense will be beneficial for the Patriots.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards

Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL suspends Saints receiver Kawaan Baker for 6 games

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints second-year receiver Kawaan Baker is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced on Tuesday. The statement from the NFL said Baker is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, and will be allowed to return...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Hall of Fame Game best bet, profitable preseason trends

I am beyond thrilled to write this sentence: The NFL is back, with preseason starting on Thursday with the Hall of Fame game!. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders square off in Canton, Ohio to kick off the 2022 season. And if a game is played, money is to be made, even if it’s the preseason.
NFL
The Associated Press

49ers sign All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel to 3-year extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel signed his three-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers in time to take part in the team’s first padded practice. The two sides finalized the deal that will pay Samuel $71.55 million with $41 million fully guaranteed at signing on Monday. “It was awesome to get Deebo’s deal done,” coach Kyle Shanahan said before practice. “I know it’s been a while but I’m just pumped they got it done and I know how pumped he is and we are and he’ll be back at practice.” The deal ends a months-long saga that began before the draft when Samuel publicly demanded a trade. He stayed away from the team for the voluntary portion of the offseason but reported for mandatory minicamp in June and training camp last week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Can Patriots offense find success under Matt Patricia?

Matt Patricia will man the New England Patriots offensive ship this season, the team recently announced. But according to both Patricia and sources around the squad, though Patricia serves as the de facto captain of the crew, the offense will be steered by a number of faces within the team's regime.
NFL
FOX Sports

Lions giving Harris chance to earn starting cornerback spot

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Under a previous head coach and front office, Detroit drafted Will Harris in 2019 to play safety. Now, the Lions are giving him a chance to be a much-needed cornerback in coach Dan Campbell’s second season. Harris’ move to cornerback started in the...
DETROIT, MI
Cheddar News

Dallas Cowboys Most Valuable Team in the NFL — and the World

“It’s a good time to own an NFL franchise,” says Cheddar News’ Michelle Castillo as she reports that the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in American football. Not only that, but Dallas’ valuation of $7.6 billion ranks it as the most valuable sports franchise in the world. Trailing the Cowboys in National Football League valuations are the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams, while the Patriots, the Giants and the 49ers round out the top 5.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Saints' 1st-rounder Penning building pugilistic reputation

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints first-round draft choice Trevor Penning tends to finish off blocks with a feisty flourish. “When you think he’s done, he’s not done,” guard Cesar Ruiz said after a training camp practice Tuesday, when he compared Penning to a pit bull. “He definitely has that finishing mentality that you love in offensive linemen.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Deebo returns, but 49ers' defense continues camp dominance

SANTA CLARA -- Shortly after Deebo Samuel signed his multimillion-dollar extension on Monday, he headed out to the 49ers' practice field with the team. For the first time since the NFC Championship Game in January, the versatile wide receiver participated in 11-on-11 team drills. Prior to practice, coach Kyle Shanahan shared that they would be cautious with Samuel’s return, metering his snap count to ensure he remains healthy.
NFL
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce aims to finish career in Kansas City

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid will always have a special fondness for Travis Kelce, one of the first players that the Kansas City Chiefs drafted after the coach took over a downtrodden franchise following his own frustrating finish in Philadelphia. Reid had drafted his older brother, Jason,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games by disciplinary officer

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined in a ruling announced Monday morning. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by 24 women during his time with the Houston Texans....
CLEVELAND, OH

