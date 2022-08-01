1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

www.mlive.com
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord man arrested for assaulting and choking girlfriend
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Gaylord man has been arrested for assault, according to the Michigan State Police. Raymond Lopshire, 25, has been arraigned for one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of domestic violence. At 12:30 p.m. on...
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan man arrested for assaulting, choking girlfriend
A Gaylord man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to take a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Bagley Township, according to MSP in a press release issued Wednesday.
Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
UpNorthLive.com
Wexford County man arrested for unarmed robbery
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Harrietta has been arrested for an unarmed robbery, according to the Michigan State Police. Christopher Simmons, 37, has been arraigned for one count of unarmed robbery, one count of larceny in a building and one count larceny from a person. Simmons' bond...
Fox17
West Olive woman seriously hurt in Robinson Twp. crash
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 74-year-old West Olive woman is seriously hurt after a crash in Robinson Township on Tuesday. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened after 9:30 a.m. at Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. We’re told the woman was traveling south along 104th...
1 Person Killed, 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Long Lake Township (Long Lake Township, MI)
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Northern Michigan. A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then slammed into an oncoming vehicle, resulting in the collision.
25-Year-Old Motorcyclist Died In A Fatal Crash In Holland Township (Holland Township, MI)
A motorcyclist from Zeeland is hospitalised after colliding with a semi-truck on Monday night. The fatal crash occurred on Adams Street and I-196 at around 10 p.m. The cause of the crash was identified when the 25-year-old [..]
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
Man stabbed at Munger Potato Festival, suspect unknown
MERRITT TWP, MI — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred during the annual Munger Potato Festival. Just after midnight on Sunday, July 31, a 27-year-old Birch Run man attending the festival in Merritt Township suffered a stab wound during a fight with another male attendee. He was taken...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
Morning Sun
Florida parolee tasered following chase through Lake Isabella neighborhood
A parolee transferred to Michigan from Florida was tasered following a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 80 mph through a Lake Isabella neighborhood. The man is also suspected of receiving items stolen from a Gilmore Township storage unit. A deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said he tasered...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said. Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug....
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
WLUC
Another bomb threat reported at Gogebic Community College
IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Community College received another bomb threat at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. The college received a threat on Monday as well. Police say Tuesday’s threat was similar in nature to the report made Monday. The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police...
Make-A-Wish ‘heartbroken’ after 2 cyclists killed during 300-mile ride in Michigan
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Those in the Make-A-Wish and bicycling communities are grieving the loses of two men killed over the weekend while riding in the 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour. Names of the cyclists killed in the Saturday, July 30 crash are expected to be officially released sometime...
UpNorthLive.com
MSP help Wisconsin police search for homicide suspect who might be in U.P.
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are assisting the Green Bay Police Department with a homicide investigation, according to an email from Lt. Mark Giannunzio. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, MSP stated. The suspect is believed to have stolen the...
Suspect identified, extradited to Michigan in ‘Baby Garnet’ cold case
The Mackinac County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in the 1997 death of a baby in the Upper Peninsula has been brought back to the state to face charges.
Michiganders Stopped For Going 126mph, Arrested Moments Later For Doing 112
The same trooper pulled them over both times.
Detroit News
Pittsfield Twp. man arrested after recording found in Washtenaw Co. bathrooms
A Pittsfield Township man, 38, has been charged with child sexually abusive activity after recordings were found of people in restrooms in Washtenaw County, according to Michigan State Police. Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stange was arrested, state police announced, after a tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
Make-A-Wish bike rider shared his motivation 2 hours before he was killed
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Two hours before he and another Make-A-Wish bicyclist were killed in a crash, Michael Salhaney shared his motivation for powering through a sometimes brutal three-day, 300-mile ride. It was a wristband bearing the name of a Make-A-Wish child. “You really begin to question: Do I...
MLive
