Man Sells Connecticut House Without Actual Homeowner's Knowing: PD

NBC Connecticut
How Court Documents Say Man Allegedly Sold a Stranger's Newtown Home Without Him Knowing
Court documents are revealing what led Newtown police to arrest a Willington man who is accused of selling a house that he never owned. The case is one of alleged identity theft by a man who has a name very similar to the actual owner. The Newtown police investigation started...
Eyewitness News
Two men arrested for cooking oil theft in Ledyard
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – Two men are facing charges after a cooking oil theft in Ledyard. Police said it happened early Wednesday morning at the Village Pizza restaurant on Route 12. Ledyard police responded to the report of a burglary at the restaurant around 1:59 a.m. The two men...
Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
Connecticut state police warn public to keep children, pets out of hot cars
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — With the recent hot weather spell, it's a good reminder to keep pets and children out of hot cars, and for anyone who may witness anyone left in a hot car in distress, a Good Samaritan Law can help save their life. It only takes about...
Duo Charged With Assaulting Milford Officers, Police Say
A Connecticut duo was arrested for allegedly assaulting officers and resisting arrest after a bar closed and they attempted to reenter. The incident took place in Milford at the Stonebridge Restaurant around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 31. Police were near Stonebridge to assist with bar closing when officers noticed Dinsdale...
Eyewitness News
East Hartford woman reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman from East Hartford. State police said 26-year-old Glorimari Machicote was last seen on July 26. Troopers described her as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Machicote...
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
Register Citizen
Norwich felon gets 5 years after caught dealing drugs, prosecutors say
NORWICH — A town man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being caught with a handgun and drugs while on probation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut. Antoine Walker, 42, pleaded guilty in May to one count of possession with intent to distribute...
Trooper's Police Powers Suspended After Vernon PD Arrest
A Connecticut state trooper has been suspended and placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic violence arrest. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, was arrested at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, for domestic violence. Upon arrival, Vernon Police located a victim with a head injury....
Woman Pours Gasoline On Man After Arranging To Buy Sneakers From Him Via SnapChat: Police
A 27-year-old woman of Manchester was arrested after offering to buy clothes from a man and then dousing him with gasoline and robbing him, authorities said. An unidentified man, 18,, had arranged via SnapChat to meet a woman outside a Dollar General Store on Route 37 in Manchester to sell sneakers and other clothing, police said.
Register Citizen
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
2 men hospitalized after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations. Once on the scene, police said they located evidence of gunfire on Bond Street. While police investigated the […]
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Convicted Felon Nabbed In Attempted Waterbury Home Invasion, Police Say
A convicted felon has been nabbed for an attempted armed home invasion while the family was inside the home. The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, July 31 in Waterbury. Officers responded on a report a man was attempting to force entry into a residential home with a firearm...
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
NBC Connecticut
Possible Explosive Devices Found in River in Middletown: Police
Police are investigating after a resident found what's believed to be explosive mortar shells similar to World War II era devices in the water in Middletown. The resident was magnet fishing in the Mattabesset River off East Street when they found the devices. The person allegedly brought them home and later notified police.
DEM: Driver intentionally rams into cars in Narragansett
An investigation is underway after a woman led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles, according to the DEM.
Car lands on vehicles in CT parking lot
Emergency crews responded to a strange crash in Connecticut Monday afternoon.
Three families displaced in Hartford Albany Avenue fire
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three families were displaced following a fire on Albany Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning, police said. The Hartford Fire Department said crews responded to 1483 Albany Ave. just after 7 a.m. in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood and found a fire on the second and third floor. Crews worked to extinguish […]
