Positives abound for Greenville football heading into 2022 season

MLive.com
Allendale football focused on mental, physical toughness under new coach
Allendale football players answered the question with a question during the July 25 Grand Rapids High School Football Media Day at Comstock Park. The Falcons were asked what their team motto is heading into the 2022 season, and one of them is ‘Are you tough enough?’. “That doesn’t just...
MLive.com
East Kentwood football ready to bounce back after two two-win seasons
East Kentwood’s football team has had enough. The Falcons have won two games in each of the past two seasons, and it was clear during their July 25 visit to Comstock Park for the Grand Rapids Football Media Day that they are itching to flip the script. “The biggest...
MLive.com
Wins, numbers up for Fennville after switching to 8-man football
Fennville went from 11 to 8-man football last season, and it was a decision the Blackhawks quickly embraced. The Blackhawks especially loved the change beginning in Week 4. The Blackhawks lost their first three games before coming on strong, winning five of their final six to finish 5-4. It was Fennville’s most wins in a season since it went 7-3 in 2018.
MLive.com
Comstock Park seeks to continue ‘revolution’ after going 9-1 in 2021
Comstock Park’s football team was hit hard by graduation since the Panthers said goodbye to nine starters on offense and seven more on defense. It would be wrong to think that the heavy losses have left the Panthers pessimistic about the 2022 season, though. After all, Comstock Park has proven that is pretty good when it comes to the rebuilding process.
MLive.com
5 questions for Michigan State to open fall camp
The offseason is coming to an end. Michigan State reports for fall camp on Wednesday and the first practice is Thursday morning.
MLive.com
4-star forward Gehrig Normand commits to Michigan State
It didn’t take long for Gehrig Normand to say yes to Michigan State and coach Tom Izzo. The 2023 four-star small forward from Birdville High School in North Richland Hills, Texas, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Instagram on Tuesday night. That was after he just picked up a scholarship offer from Michigan State on Saturday at the end of an official visit to campus.
impact89fm.org
Gehrig Normand chooses Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Gehrig Normand announced his commitment to play basketball at Michigan State on Tuesday night via Instagram. Normand is a four-star wing from North Richland Hills, Texas. The 6-foot-6 wing chose the Spartans over Tennessee, Illinois, Wisconsin and others. Normand took an official visit to Michigan State...
MLive.com
Gen Z college football fans prefer Michigan State over Michigan, by a wide margin
Michigan State possesses the Paul Bunyan Trophy after two straight wins against Michigan and also has a slight edge over its rival in overall fans. The Spartans ranked as the sixth most popular college football program in the nation for the 2021 season for total fans and the Wolverines were one spot behind in seventh, according to data from marketing research network SBRnet.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jacob Slade, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi make Lombardi Award watch list
Michigan State defensive tackle Jacob Slade and Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi were among 78 players named Monday to the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top offensive or defensive lineman who also displays the character and discipline of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi. Based on the criteria for the award, those on the watch list also include linebackers and tight ends.
Muskegon 12-year-old qualifies for world’s largest motocross championship
Some people are built for the track, but with a name like "Ryder Bloomquist" it's obvious he was born for it.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in multiple mid-Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has issued numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for counties all over Michigan.
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
The Corner Record Shop Shutting Down Iconic Grandville Location
It has not been a good year for businesses along Chicago Drive in Grandville. At the end of June, we learned of the closing of the Grandvilla Restaurants. They had been in business for almost 90 years. The owners of The Villa and The Dungeon said that the COVID pandemic took its toll on the business. The owners also added:
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Dispatchers: Car, semi crash near Grandville
A car and semi-truck were involved in a crash southwest of Grandville Wednesday morning.
Tudor Dixon reacts to primary victory
It was a long night of waiting and watching the results after the polls closed at 8 p.m.
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
