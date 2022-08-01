ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Covers Wolf Alice Song With Ellie Rowsell During Portugal Concert: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
 2 days ago

Ellie Rowsell went from opening act to encore showstopper at Harry Styles ‘ Portugal concert Sunday night (July 31). During the final show of his European Love On Tour dates, the 28-year-old “As It Was” singer invited the frontwoman of his supporting band, Wolf Alice , to perform a special duet of the British band’s song “No Hard Feelings” toward the end of his set.

The indie rock band’s dreamy 2021 track came three songs in to Styles’ encore, serving as a big change of pace following the Don’t Worry Darling star’s previous two songs: “Sign of the Times” and “Watermelon Sugar.” Rowsell and Styles stood at microphone stands placed a few feet away from one another and faced each other as they took turns singing lines from the song.

After “No Hard Feelings” ended, the two musicians shared a long hug as Styles whispered something into Rowsell’s ear. He then went on to finish out the show — during which he mostly played tracks from Harry’s House and 2019’s Fine Line — with No. 1 single “As It Was” and 2017’s “Kiwi.”

Wolf Alice — also comprised of guitarist Joff Oddie, bassist Theo Ellis and drummer Joel Amey — the band has been the opener for 17 of the European Love on Tour shows, which saw Styles travel through the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Norway, France and more before wrapping in Lisbon. The Grammy winner is embarking on a North and South American leg of the tour beginning Aug. 15 in Toronto, and wrapping Dec. 10 in Brazil. The following February, he’ll bring the show to Australia and New Zealand for one last leg.

See clips from Ellie Rowsell and Harry Styles’ surprise Portugal duet below:

