ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks waver in August start after best month since 2020

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rU7Xu_0h0Xgj0900
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, July 8, 2022, in New York. Stocks wavered between gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 as investors face another busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic updates. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors face another busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic updates.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 1:26 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76 points, or 0.2%, to 32,765 and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 4.6% and weighed heavily on energy companies. Exxon Mobil lost 3.6%.

Retailers and consumer products makers made solid gains and offset losses elsewhere in the market. Target rose 1.7% and Procter & Gamble rose 3.5%.

Boeing jumped 6.1% after it cleared a key hurdle with federal regulators and could soon resume deliveries of its large 787 airliner.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 2.61% from 2.65% late Friday.

August's subdued opening follows a solid rally for stocks in July that marked the best month for the S&P 500 index since November 2020. Stocks had been falling for much of the year as investors worry about high inflation and rising interest rates. A key concern remains whether central banks will raise interest rates too aggressively and push economies into a recession.

The Federal Reserve raised its key short-term interest rate by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, lifting it to the highest level since 2018. The goal is to slow the U.S. economy to help temper the impact from inflation. An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Fed jumped 6.8% in June from a year ago, the biggest increase in four decades.

A surge in oil prices throughout the year only worsened the impact from inflation. U.S. crude oil prices are up roughly 25% in 2022 and that has raised gasoline prices in the U.S. to record levels.

A report last week showed that the U.S. economy contracted last quarter and could be in a recession. Stocks' recent rally came as worrisome economic reports gave some investors confidence that the Fed can dial back its aggressive pace of rate hikes sooner than expected.

Several big companies are reporting earnings this week, which will give investors insight into how inflation is impacting businesses and consumers. Construction equipment maker Caterpillar and coffee chain Starbucks report earnings on Tuesday. Pharmacy chain CVS reports earnings on Wednesday.

More than half of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their latest earnings results, which have been mostly better than expected. Many companies have also warned that inflation is hurting consumer spending and squeezing operations. Businesses have been increasing prices in an effort to keep up profits.

Wall Street will also get several updates on the job market, which has remained strong. The Labor Department will release its June survey on job openings and labor turnover on Tuesday and its closely-watched monthly employment report for July on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#U S Economy#Earnings Reports#Interest Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Exxon Mobil#Procter Gamble#Boeing#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Reuters

U.N. food price index falls again in July

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index declined again in July, edging further away from all-time highs hit in March. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.9 points last month versus a revised 154.3 for June.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Associated Press

3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal

ISTANBUL (AP) — Three more ships with grain have departed Ukrainian ports and are headed to Turkey for inspection, Turkey’s defense ministry said on Friday. The three ships are loaded with a total of 58,000 tons of corn. The departure of the ships comes after the first grain ship since the start of the war left Ukraine earlier this week. It crossed the Black Sea under a wartime deal and passed inspection Wednesday in Istanbul and then headed on to Lebanon. Ukraine is one of the world’s main breadbaskets and the stocks of grain trapped were exacerbating a sharp rise of food prices and raising fears of a global hunger crisis.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Pelosi: China cannot stop US officials from visiting Taiwan

TOKYO (AP) — China will not isolate Taiwan by preventing U.S. officials from traveling there, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday in Tokyo, wrapping up her Asia tour highlighted by a visit to Taipei that infuriated China. The Chinese have tried to isolate Taiwan, Pelosi said, including most recently by preventing the self-governing island from joining the World Health Organization. “They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us to travel there,” she said, defending her trip that some say has escalated tension in the region. Pelosi called the contention “ridiculous” and said that her trip to Taiwan was not intended to change the status quo for the island but to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait. She praised Taiwan’s hard-fought democracy, including its progress in diversity including LGBTQ rights, and success in technology and business, while criticizing China’s violations of trade agreements, proliferation of weapons and human rights problems.
FOREIGN POLICY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
112K+
Followers
120K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy