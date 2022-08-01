School District of Palm Beach County hosts back-to-school news conference

www.wflx.com
Related
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County school officials warn parents NOT to send children to school with tasers
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.– As the new school year approaches, Palm Beach County school leaders warn parents not to send their children to their place of learning armed with tasers, according to WPTV. Last year many students were expelled from school due to possession of the self-defense tool. Dr....
wflx.com
Palm Beach County teachers prepare for new school year
School starts a week from Wednesday and our local school districts are still working hard to recruit teachers. Florida's teachers union said the state has more than 8,000 teaching vacancies, creating a crisis in the classroom. It was a warm and loud welcome Tuesday for about 800 new teachers in...
wflx.com
Martin County School District seeks 'highly qualified' staff to fill positions
In an effort to hire teachers and staff, the Martin County School District will host several job fairs before the first day of school. The district says their human resources division is prepared to issue on-the-spot conditional offers of employment to highly qualified candidates in a number of areas, including teachers, counselors, paraprofessionals, school bus operators, custodians and food service workers.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County school leaders to discuss changes as summer break ends
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time in two years, COVID was not the major topic at the annual back to school press conference. School safety, staffing shortages and complying with new state laws were the focus. Basically, it’s a panic alert button." “Basically, it’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Students can register with preferred name in Palm Beach County schools
Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, on their registration, students in Palm Beach County will be able to fill out what preferred name they'd like to go by.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County school leaders talk safety, parental rights ahead of new year
The important topics of classroom curriculum, school security, bus transportation, and more took center stage Monday when the School District of Palm Beach County hosted its annual back-to-school news conference. Superintendent Mike Burke and other school district leaders delivered information to help students, parents, and teachers plan for the upcoming...
cw34.com
School safety changes this year in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and as the Parkland shooter sentencing trial continues, school security is a priority across the country and here at home. School starts in Palm Beach County on August 10, and there will be...
ABC Action News
Students can register for school with preferred name in 1 Florida school district
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is taking strides to be more LGBTQ+ friendly. Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, on their registration, students will be able to fill out what preferred name they'd like to go by. "As we talk about affirming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Palm Beach County School District Needs Lots Of Teachers, Fast
Source: Many Teachers Leaving Due To DeSantis’ Rules, Regulations. ”It’s Not Fun To Teach Now That Florida Has Made It Political.” Nearly 2000 Teacher Job Openings on District Website. School Starts Next Week. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
Potential merger with Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office causes tension at Boynton Beach City Commission meeting
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Tensions were high in the Boynton Beach City Commission meeting Tuesday evening. The biggest topic of contention was the looming potential merger with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. A proposal one commissioner is so against he tried to stop it dead in its tracks.
WCTV
Gov. DeSantis announces new opioid recovery program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced an expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network to help combat the opioid epidemic, according to a Wednesday press release by the Governor’s office. The release says CORE was first tested in Palm Beach County for about two years and...
wqcs.org
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno
Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voters Can Drop Off Their Mail-in Ballots at These Locations
Early voting has begun for the upcoming primary election on August 23, 2022, and there are multiple ways to cast your ballot: vote-by-mail, early voting, and on voting day. So far, 28,289 Broward County residents have mailed back their ballots. Have a vote-by-mail ballot? Mail them, or drop them off...
Food Bank Holds Food Drive With Catchy Name Across Palm Beach County
The Palm Beach County Food Bank says the "One Can, Two Can. Who Can? You Can!" food drive runs through Friday and the drop-off locations include a number of libraries.
wflx.com
Brightline train stopped on tracks after incident in Delray Beach
A Brightline train has stopped on the tracks in Delray Beach Tuesday morning. Delray Beach Fire Rescue is on the scene near Swinton Ave. and SE 10th St. Officials haven't identified the reason for the stop as of 9:30 a.m. The train has been halted since 8:45 a.m. In January...
bocamag.com
More Chick-fil-A Battles and an Unexplained Boca Robbery
Neighbors opposed to another Chick-fil-A in East Boca Raton didn’t come to last month’s planning and zoning board meeting just with their grievances. They came with their attorney. The owner of the Best Western Hotel at 2700 North Federal Highway wants to redevelop the roughly 3.5-acre site into...
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
Chabad of Coral Springs Holds Next Free Food Distribution Aug 3
The Chabad of Coral Springs continues its mission of making sure the needs of those who are struggling are met. They’ve teamed up with Feeding South Florida, Farm Share, and individual donors to continue the food distribution this week on Wednesday, August 3. from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Items include: bananas, split peas, ginger, eggplant, bread, apples, yogurt, and more.
fb101.com
JAMES FLANIGAN APPOINTED CEO OF OLD SCHOOL HOSPITALITY RESTAURANT GROUP
Ol d School Hospitality, a family-owned and operated South Florida restaurant management group, is proud to announce it has appointed James Flanigan, son of founder Paul Flanigan (who established the company in 1986), as Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Old School Hospitality, James worked as an accountant and then as...
cbs12.com
Fatal hit and run causes shutdown in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit and run crash. The crash happened on Glades Road around 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, when police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling west at the intersection of Glades and Butts Roads.
Comments / 0