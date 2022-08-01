This watch startup makes luxury timepieces for under $200 — we tried them and they look and feel way more expensive

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

tk Amir Ismael/Insider

Breda is a unisex luxury watch brand that fills the void for affordable, high-end timepieces.

The brand has a unique approach to blending classic and modern designs.

We tested a variety of Breda watches and thought they looked and felt like they should cost more.

Luxury wristwatches are typically categorized by their exquisite quality, elegant styling, and the high price tags that come along with them.

While there are plenty of iconic watch brands that have spent decades building legacies that allow them to charge a premium, not everyone can afford to spend thousands of dollars on a watch. In many instances, people reluctantly settle for the boring carbon-copy watch designs that can be found at one of the many watch startups to pop up in recent years.

Fortunately, now there's an option for affordable luxury watches that are undeniably unique and stylish — and it's called Breda.

Sally wearing the Breda Revel watch. Sally Kaplan/Insider

Founded in 2009 by siblings Amir and Shabeena Meghani, Breda was created to fill the gap in the market for good quality, yet affordable fashion watches. The siblings identified the need while working for their family-owned company, Grand Time, a watch business with over 60 years of experience that spans from manufacturing leather straps to selling authorized luxury watches.

With a clear view of the industry at large, Breda carved a lane for itself by creating high-end timepieces that blend classic and modern styling at accessible prices.

"What separates any two companies within the same industry is not just what you're selling, but why and to whom," said Amir Meghani. "On the surface, Breda sells unique and stylish timepieces. But we see our product as more than that. They are tools of self-expression, a bit of nostalgia, a bit of the future, we're selling timepieces and a brand that encourages people to think about time and take time into their own hands, to connect to themselves and their community."

To date, Breda's approach to watchmaking has led to over 250,000 sales — and no signs of slowing down. A group of Insider Reviews reporters and editors tested out a variety of Breda watches and shared their thoughts below.

Amir's review of the Breda Play Illuminate

Amir wearing the Breda Play Illuminate watch. Amir Ismael/Insider

With a semi-translucent recycled plastic construction, a simple display, and illuminating details, the Breda Play Illuminate reminds me of a watch I would've worn in my adolescence and that's why I love it so much. The hour markers and watch hands glow in a very bright green color in the dark. Even though it's mostly a novelty feature, it's a touch I always appreciate on watches. The Breda Play features a 35mm case, which some people might find to be too small, but with the playful retro theme, I don't mind the smaller size. — Amir Ismael, senior reporter

Amir's review of the Breda Virgil

Amir wearing the Breda Virgil watch. Amir/Insider

After testing the Breda Play and loving it for its nostalgic theme, I got a real appreciation for the brand's quality with the Breda Virgil. The watch features a gold-plated case, a brushed ivory dial with black markers, and a black leather band. Overall, the design is sleek and luxurious, which led me to think it should cost a lot more than it does.

At 26mm, the Breda Virgil has a dainty, minimalistic look to it. I personally don't like big, oversized watch faces, but it still turned out to be a bit too small for my liking. Compared to my 40mm Apple Watch, which also has a square shape, the Virgil is tiny. — Amir Ismael, senior reporter

A size comparison between the 26mm Breda Virgil and the 40mm Apple Watch Series 4. Amir Ismael/Insider

Ashley's review of the Breda Jane

Ashley wearing the Breda Jane watch. Ashley Phillips/Insider

With so many new watch startups at the same price point, I expected Breda to be similar to other brands I've tried. But as soon as I opened the box for the Jane style, I was surprised by its quality and design. It looked and felt like a much more expensive watch, and I like the brushed gold metal paired with a black mother of pearl dial.

I have a small wrist, so the bracelet strap is too large (as I expected it would be), but that'll easily be remedied with a visit to a jewelry shop. I'm most excited to wear this watch with dress clothes, but it could just as easily be worn every day — Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted wearing the same style with a denim jacket and sneakers. — Ashley Phillips, style and beauty editor

Sally's review of the Breda Revel

Sally wearing the Breda Revel watch. Sally Kaplan/Insider

Breda's watches wear like a sophisticated bracelet, easily layered with other jewelry or left alone to shine. I'm honestly surprised they don't cost more! The designs are sleek, and styles range from casual to luxe, with the gold-plated watches looking and feeling more like the real thing than I've seen before.

I wish they came with a kit to remove links, or some clever clasping system that allowed you to take them out yourself, but it's not uncommon for nice watches to require a trip to the jewelry store for a fitting anyway. — Sally Kaplan, executive editor

The bottom line

Whether you can't afford a luxury watch from a legacy brand or you simply don't want to spend so much, you'll find amazing value in Breda watches. There's a style for everyone and they're built to last — in terms of both style and quality.