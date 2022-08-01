Six Burglaries, One Man: DC Police Arrest 65-Year-Old Suspect

Metropolitan Police Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department (Facebook)

Police have arrested a 65-year-old man for his involvement in six separate burglaries in D.C., officials said.

From May 3 to July 29, Avery Robinson forced his way into six residences and burglarized each, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

All of the burglaries occurred in the 1200 block of 11th Street, except the fourth, which occurred in the 1100 block of 11th Street, authorities reported.

Robinson was charged for each burglary, but no further information was released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.