ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Six Burglaries, One Man: DC Police Arrest 65-Year-Old Suspect

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vr5E_0h0XgL0p00
Metropolitan Police Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department (Facebook)

Police have arrested a 65-year-old man for his involvement in six separate burglaries in D.C., officials said.

From May 3 to July 29, Avery Robinson forced his way into six residences and burglarized each, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

All of the burglaries occurred in the 1200 block of 11th Street, except the fourth, which occurred in the 1100 block of 11th Street, authorities reported.

Robinson was charged for each burglary, but no further information was released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Baltimore 14-Year-Old Shot In Back Of Head: DEVELOPING

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly shot in the back of the head in Baltimore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. On July 31, sometime before 5:15 p.m., there were reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Lake Avenue, initial reports said. A medic was requested and no further...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Newark Had Been Wanted For Harassing Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Worker

A 34-year-old Newark man wanted earlier this summer for throwing objects at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru worker was shot and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 2, authorities said. Davion Sumler was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 300 block of South 20th Street around 2:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Police Seek Suspect In Fatal South Jersey Shooting

Bridgeton Police and Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old Bridgeton man early Saturday morning at the Maple Gardens Apartment complex off of South East Avenue. As a result of that investigation, criminal warrants have been issued for Ryan A. Askins, 29, last...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Town Of Newburgh Police Issue Alert About Wanted Man

Police issued an alert about a 35-year-old man who is wanted after failing to show up to court appearances in the Hudson Valley. Michael Scialabba was arrested in April and May for petit larceny but failed to show up to any court appearances, according to an alert from the Town of Newburgh Police Department on Wednesday, July 20.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Concerns Mounting For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Gaithersburg teen, authorities say. Liz Salmeron-Banegas, 15, was reported missing from the 400 block of Muddy Branch Road, Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to Montgomery County police. Salmeron-Banegas is described as 5-foot-1 weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has long black hair...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff

A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced. District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
329K+
Followers
49K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy