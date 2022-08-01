ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Officials: 2 people found dead in burned car as a California wildfire reaches over 55,000 acres

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZlsEV_0h0Xfx4s00

SISKIYOU CO., Calif. — Two people were found dead inside a burned vehicle as a result of the McKinney Fire burning over 55,000 acres in California, officials say.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter said that fire personnel found two people dead inside a car in the driveway of a home in the path of the McKinney Fire. According to the Associated Press per SCSO, the bodies were found in a remote community near the Klamath River.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the two people were found around 10 a.m. on Sunday in the path of California’s largest fire of the year.

SCSO said that the identities of the people will not be released until they are positively identified and next-of-kin notifications are made.

SCSO told the WSJ that specialized personnel with dogs were sent out to the area early Monday morning to search for other possible victims, stating that the area has cooled down enough for their safety.

According to CNN, the McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest by the California and Oregon border.

As of Monday morning, Cal Fire confirmed the fire had reached 55,493 acres and there is no containment. The AP said the fire as of Sunday is more than 82 square miles.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the weekend for Siskiyou County because of the McKinney Fire. This means that federal air and state resources are being made available to assist. Over 2,000 residents have been evacuated and over 200 more are preparing to evacuate.

SCSO said in a news release Monday that two people have been arrested within the McKinney Fire evacuation zone. One person has been charged with possession of burglary tools and the other person has been charged with burglary within an evacuation zone.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to KRON.

SCSO said if you are looking for additional fire information, call 530-289-8920 or call 211.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles

YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was one of four people killed in a crash in northern Indiana on Wednesday, authorities said. She was 58. Walorski, a Republican who has represented Indiana’s 2nd congressional district since 2013, was a passenger in an SUV traveling southbound in Nappanee at about 12:40 p.m. EDT when the vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle that veered left of the center line, according to a news release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
NAPPANEE, IN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Idaho's top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — It’s likely that virtually all abortions will be banned eventually in deeply conservative Idaho, along with most other Republican-dominated states, but there are still battles to play out in court and maybe the legislature as abortion rights advocates continue to try to resist what could be inevitable.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Klamath River, CA
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Siskiyou County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week

The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Valentine to face Schmitt in Missouri Senate race

COLUMBIA, Mo. — (AP) — Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and philanthropist who entered Missouri’s Democratic primary in the U.S. Senate race late, will move on to November after defeating Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others on Tuesday. Valentine, who so far has largely self-funded her...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Accident#Siskiyou Co#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Cnn
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Alex Jones testifies in own defense at Sandy Hook defamation trial

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took the stand in his own defense for the first time at in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, telling the parents of Jesse Lewis, one of the 20 children killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., that he never meant to harm them by falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax — and insisted he was only interested in the truth.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
70K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy