Details announced of Pete Buttigieg visit to Lehigh Valley on Tuesday

www.walnutport.com
Related
walnutport.com
On the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Lehigh Valley is more accessible than ever — but not there yet
The Americans with Disabilities Act turned 32 this week. Here’s what Lehigh Valley advocates, experts had to say about accessibility across the region.
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Who is Tudor Dixon? 4 things to know about Michigan's GOP nominee for governor
Tudor Dixon, the Muskegon County woman who won the Republican nomination for governor Tuesday, remains a relative unknown in Michigan. Dixon, who was endorsed Friday by former President Donald Trump, will be seeking to increase her profile sharply as she faces off against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election. ...
wnax.com
SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor
South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
RELATED PEOPLE
walnutport.com
Third-party candidates are filing to run for Pa. governor, Senate
Third-party candidates in Pennsylvania for governor and U.S. Senate are filing paperwork to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Source: pennnews.
PA Governor Race: Third-party candidates file to run vs Shapiro/Mastriano
(AP) – Two Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot against Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Joseph Soloski of Centre County has filed and been approved to run with the Keystone Party for […]
walnutport.com
All but one of Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. House delegation endorses Doug Mastriano in governor’s race
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania picked up the endorsements of the state’s eight GOP members of Congress on Monday.
walnutport.com
Dozens of old, hazardous trees are cut down at one cemetery, thanks to generosity of Lehigh Valley landscapers
Workers from seven Lehigh Valley tree-service companies volunteered to remove dozens of old, potentially hazardous trees from Easton Cemetery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
walnutport.com
A paperwork delay kept a new Lehigh Valley firetruck off the road for weeks
Hellertown’s new firetruck could not be used for weeks after it was delivered because of paperwork delays.
walnutport.com
Top 3 Lehigh Valley area concerts this week: Boyz II Men, Willie Nelson, and Nightrain
The Top 3 Lehigh Valley area concerts this week comes in two parts Musikfest and one-part Guns N’ Roses experience. its’ a little bit country, a little bit R&B;, and a little bit rock and roll. Source: Music.
walnutport.com
Pa. Turnpike tolls increasing again. See how much it will cost to go from Lehigh Valley to Philly
The toll for a passenger vehicle to go from the Lehigh Valley interchange to the Mid-County interchange will go from $5.10 to $5.35.50 for E-Z Pass users and from $10.50 to $11.02.50 for non-E-Z Pass users starting in January. Source: Morningcall.
wshu.org
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
Stimulus Check Update: Millions to Get $750 TABOR Refunds in Mail
The checks started going out in the mail this week, but there are some things residents must do to ensure they get it.
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in Pennsylvania
A popular discount grocery store chain just opened a brand new location in Pennsylvania last week. Read on for more details. Grocery Outlet just held the grand opening for their new store in Pennsylvania last week on July 28, 2022.
Another contagious Omicron mutation has emerged in the U.S.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There's another super contagious Omicron mutation that's emerged in the U.S. Local health officials say they think BA.2.75 will be the dominant strain in the next three weeks. The overall message is still the same, get protected as well as you can. The percent of positive COVID cases is rising in Texas, just over 30% according to data from UT Southwestern. That's climbing towards what we saw at the beginning of this year and that's just what's being reported."This latest bump in cases it is definitely a situation that there are more cases out there than we know,"...
Greg Abbott’s lead over Beto O’Rourke shrinks in new poll as unfavorability rating hits record high
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. "Gov. Greg Abbott's lead over Beto O'Rourke narrows to 6 points, poll finds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Comments / 4