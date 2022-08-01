Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands

www.dayton.com
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
URS Rubber Duck Regatta returns to the drive-in: How to donate
After the regatta, the drive-in will show two movies: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Hook, URS said. All proceeds from the Rubber Duck Regatta will benefit children and adults with disabilities or other special needs at URS.
dayton.com
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe
The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Piroshky Piroshky Returns to the Midwest
Piroshky Piroshky is celebrating its 30th anniversary by traveling across the United States, and as luck would have it, the Seattle bakery has a stop in the Queen City on August 16. Founded at the historic Pike Place Market, this Eastern European-inspired bakery has been offering hand-crafted sweet and savory...
dayton.com
15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Two legendary British exports, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Elvis Costello, top a diverse weekend of activities. On the visual arts front, The Contemporary Dayton celebrates the opening of “Waking Up: Biennial Member and Student Invitational” and downtown Dayton is the site of Art in the City, which features hundreds of local dancers, artists, musicians and other creatives.
First-ever ‘Mac and Cheese Fest’ coming to Dayton
DAYTON — Calling all macaroni and cheese lovers!. For the first time ever, the “Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest” is taking place Saturday, September 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern. >> Dayton Air Show: High-flying action begins today!. “Having hosted food truck...
dayton.com
Multiple events to close Main Street and other downtown Dayton streets this weekend
Multiple Downtown Dayton roads will be closed this weekend due to the RiverScape Summer Music Series and Art in the City. From 1 to 11 p.m. Friday the following will be closed:. Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard. St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue. Harries...
dayton.com
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
Moeller Brew Barn owners asking city leaders to borrow items from former amusement park. Those who want to walk down memory lane with a cold beer in their hand may be in luck. The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
dayton.com
Women rule in Dayton filmmaker’s post-apocalyptic feature premiering this weekend
Girls rule and boys drool in “THRUST,” a new film exploring a post-apocalyptic world where girl gangs reign. The project, directed by Kettering resident Victor Bonacore, is a 10-year venture in the making and will premiere Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs. Bonacore,...
dayton.com
New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening
I love them and I’ve wanted to have one close to home for years now. Before last weekend I had to satisfy my cravings for these community dining incubators boasting multiple food options within a few steps of each other by visiting other cities. In Cincinnati Oakley Kitchen Food...
dayton.com
Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar to reopen Friday with release of rye whiskey
Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar is reopening Friday, August 5 at 5 p.m. after temporarily closing in June for improvements. As the distillery is celebrating the reopening, Peter Hilgeman, owner of Dayton Barrel Works and The Dayton Beer Company, told Dayton.com they are also introducing new hours, a new booking option, a new rye whiskey and much more.
Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80,000 this year, officials say
DAYTON — About 80,000 people attended the 48th annual CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this past weekend, show organizers announced Monday. The United States Navy’s Blue Angels headlined this year’s show for the first time in four years. This year they conducted their first Dayton demonstration with their new F/A-18 Super Hornets.
Sidney Daily News
Fields to celebrate 105th birthday
SIDNEY — Virginia Fields, of Sidney, will celebrate her 105th birthday on Aug. 5, 2022, with her family at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Born Aug. 5, 1917, Virginia has lived her entire life in the small, midwest towns of Anna and Sidney. She has written a book, “The Way We Were, Recollections of My Life in Anna, Ohio”, which tells of her everyday life from her early childhood through her married life to Chalmer Fields, a soldier during WWII. Virginia recalls the simple joys of childhood, the demanding chores of a household without furnace or running water, the daunting yet everyday tasks of raising and preserving food, laundry and home remedies. Her book tells of self-made entertainment and visits from an occasional Medicine Show. In addition to writing the book, Virginia illustrated it in an effort to take readers back to a simpler time.
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.
I met a group of fellow art lovers, at a new location. The Beavercreek, Ohio Coffee Hub at 3375 Dayton-Xenia road. We set up our art supplies on the picnic table shaded by trees, next to the Coffee Hub. I noticed a few people had went inside the coffee shop to get drinks, before I arrived. I started on my art project and made conversation. While my sculpture was drying, I thought I would go indoors and check out the Coffee Hub.
5 tips for homeowners who have animals
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Young, old, your home should be comfortable for animals of all ages you may bring into your family. Here are five tips for homeowners who have animals living with them: Keep your bathroom clean & clear Keep all objects that could harm your animals up and away from their reach. Be […]
dayton.com
Happy birthday Martin Sheen! What you should know about his history in Dayton
Martin Sheen was born on Aug. 3, 1940 in Dayton, and has become one of the biggest celebrities ever from the city. The Chaminade High School graduate told the Dayton Daily News in 1962 that he used the name Martin Sheen instead of his given Ramon Estevez because he was told his name sounded “too Puerto Rican.”
dayton.com
Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80K; organizers looking at parking issues
About 80,000 people attended the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this past weekend, perhaps the event’s strongest attendance in 15 years, show organizers said Monday. “I think it’s going to be more than 80,000, to be honest with you″ when a final count is complete, Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air and Trade Show, the event’s parent entity, said at a press conference.
