Today Marks Beginning of Sand Creek Highway Bridge Project

People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
I-94/Elm Road Closure for Bridge Demolition Begins Friday Night
Elm Road bridge. MDOT file photo. (August 2, 2022 11:08 AM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) for bridge demolition and drainage work in Jackson. This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and...
All Lenawee County Proposals Passed Tuesday Night, Except Blissfield Schools Bond
Blissfield, MI – Almost all proposals decided-on by Lenawee County voters passed on Tuesday night. All renewal proposals in Blissfield Township passed with respect to the fire department, roads, and general operations. Deerfield, Dover, Hudson, Medina, Palmyra, Ridgeway, Riga and Tecumseh Townships all had their proposals pass Tuesday night.
Adrian Enters into Purchase Agreement for Adrian Inn, Looks to Temporarily House Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian has entered into a purchase agreement to buy the Adrian Inn for about $800,000. The building, which was deemed a public nuisance by the Commission, would serve as a temporary living situation for the displaced residents of the Riverview Terrace Apartments currently being housed in Dundee.
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
Officials urge residents to avoid Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill
Officials are urging residents in Monroe, Oakland, Livingston, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties to avoid the Huron River ...
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
Spill of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium from Wixom plant into Huron River
“Several thousand gallons” of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium have spilled into the Huron River. The compound has been linked to cancer and other health problems. State regulators are urging people not to play in or drink from the river until further notice. For the second time in four years, a...
AAA: Lenawee County Average Gas Price is $4.22, Equal to National Avg.
Adrian, MI – Michigan’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline was a penny higher than the national average of $4.22 per gallon, as of Sunday night. According to AAA, Lenawee County had a price of $4.22…identical to Monroe County. Of the surrounding counties, only Hillsdale had cheaper gas, on average.
Saline City Council Agrees to Buy Back 207 Monroe Street
The City of Saline will buy back the 3.5-acre parcel at 207 Monroe St. City council emerged from closed session Monday night and voted unanimously to buy back the land from High Meadows Development LLC for $200,000 - the price developer Damian Farrell paid for the property when he and the city finally executed a purchase agreement for the property.
Lenawee County Has Lowest COVID-19 Numbers Among Surrounding Counties
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department issued updated COVID-19 numbers on Monday. There were 144 new confirmed cases of the virus from the last seven days…with 160 total active confirmed cases. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the MI COVID-19 level in...
Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues
Primary election results are delayed in 65 out of 83 counties in Michigan due to modem issues, officials in Wayne County said.
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
Live: Jackson County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Jackson County voters are casting their ballots Tuesday, Aug. 2, to decide the fate of candidates seeking county commission, U.S. Congress and state House and Senate seats, as well as several millages. The polls close at 8 p.m. Winners in this election move on to the...
TARTA hub closed until further notice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
Two Republican County Commission Challengers Victorious on Primary Election Night
Adrian, MI- Four sitting Lenawee County Republican Commissioner seats were challenged Tuesday in the Primaries…and two of them were defeated. Kevon Martis defeated incumbent James Goetz for the District 7 seat, and James Van Doren was successful against District 9 Commissioner Chris Wittenbach. Martis and Van Doren would still have to win the General election in November to obtain the seat on the County Commission. Dawn Bales and Terry Collins were successful in their primary challenges.
Little orange kitten saved from sewer by Ann Arbor firefighters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Gretchen Comai and her daughter Gwendolyn heard an animal crying for help last Wednesday during an evening walk. After talking with their Maywood Avenue neighbors in Ann Arbor’s Dicken neighborhood, they learned the distressed sounds had been coming from the sewer for several hours. Comai called for help for the trapped creature.
Jackson County man works to create bee friendly environment
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Justin Fairchild, also known as the Kilted Farmer has dedicated his life to uniting his community on the importance of protecting the environment. “We need to do better. We can be better,” said Fairchild, the Founder of the Kilted Farmer. It’s a mission that’s recently led him to making hundreds of […]
Waterville amphitheater meeting postponed due to large crowd
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Hunter Brucks is a country singer from Maybee, Michigan. He’s also in the business of designing, constructing, and managing outdoor amphitheaters through his businesses H.B. Concerts, Inc. and H.B.C. Management. Brucks wants to have a concert venue up and running in Waterville by June of...
Why are some gas stations still higher than others as prices fall?
Gas prices continue to take a tumble and have been going down for more than 40 consecutive days. For the first time in months, Michigan is below the national average for gasoline.
Development group buys vacant Findlay property; plans for apartment, commercial space
FINDLAY, Ohio — A downtown Findlay property has been vacant for a decade, until now. The historic Argyle building, which sat on the land, caught fire in 2012 and was demolished a year later. And for the last decade, a development deal couldn't be reached between the city and...
