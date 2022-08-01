ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Creek, MI

Today Marks Beginning of Sand Creek Highway Bridge Project

By WLEN News Staff
wlen.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wlen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jtv.tv

I-94/Elm Road Closure for Bridge Demolition Begins Friday Night

Elm Road bridge. MDOT file photo. (August 2, 2022 11:08 AM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) for bridge demolition and drainage work in Jackson. This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and...
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sand Creek, MI
City
Cadmus, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Tecumseh, MI
Tecumseh, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
The Ann Arbor News

Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit

The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#The Sand Creek Highway#Mdot
thesalinepost.com

Saline City Council Agrees to Buy Back 207 Monroe Street

The City of Saline will buy back the 3.5-acre parcel at 207 Monroe St. City council emerged from closed session Monday night and voted unanimously to buy back the land from High Meadows Development LLC for $200,000 - the price developer Damian Farrell paid for the property when he and the city finally executed a purchase agreement for the property.
SALINE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
13abc.com

TARTA hub closed until further notice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Two Republican County Commission Challengers Victorious on Primary Election Night

Adrian, MI- Four sitting Lenawee County Republican Commissioner seats were challenged Tuesday in the Primaries…and two of them were defeated. Kevon Martis defeated incumbent James Goetz for the District 7 seat, and James Van Doren was successful against District 9 Commissioner Chris Wittenbach. Martis and Van Doren would still have to win the General election in November to obtain the seat on the County Commission. Dawn Bales and Terry Collins were successful in their primary challenges.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson County man works to create bee friendly environment

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Justin Fairchild, also known as the Kilted Farmer has dedicated his life to uniting his community on the importance of protecting the environment. “We need to do better. We can be better,” said Fairchild, the Founder of the Kilted Farmer. It’s a mission that’s recently led him to making hundreds of […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Waterville amphitheater meeting postponed due to large crowd

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Hunter Brucks is a country singer from Maybee, Michigan. He’s also in the business of designing, constructing, and managing outdoor amphitheaters through his businesses H.B. Concerts, Inc. and H.B.C. Management. Brucks wants to have a concert venue up and running in Waterville by June of...
WATERVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy