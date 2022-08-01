ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

A paperwork delay kept a new Lehigh Valley firetruck off the road for weeks

 2 days ago
WBRE

Two Stroud Township parks now closed on weekends

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two parks in the Poconos are adding new restrictions after township officials say overcrowding and excessive waste are violating its rules. There’s picture proof here of someone breaking those rules. Eyewitness news saw pictures of people walking into Yetter Park with a cooler in front of a no-picnicking sign. […]
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes near home in Mahoning Twp.

MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A helicopter crashed in a yard near a home in Carbon County Wednesday afternoon. The chopper went down along Orioles Drive, just outside of Lehighton, just before 1 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were in the helicopter. We don't know if they were...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Beware of dangerously steamy Thursday. When will break come?

Thursday is the day to worry about, but it will seriously feel like summer for the next several days in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey. After a cooler start to the summer and a dearth of 90-degree days, the thermometer is going to rise up to 90 or so into early next week — with the exception being Thursday, when truly dangerous heat arrives for a brief visit.
ENVIRONMENT
Times News

Slatington bridge, intersection project planned

Work is set to begin in 2024 on the Walnut Street bridge replacement and intersection realignment in Slatington. Construction is expected to last about 2.5 construction seasons, which is spring through fall. Rick Molchany, the director of General Services for Lehigh County, said this project has been in the works...
SLATINGTON, PA
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Interstate 78 West reopens after nearly 8-hour closure from 2-truck crash in Bethlehem area (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Interstate 78 West reopened just after 10 a.m. Monday, nearly eight hours after a tractor-trailer crash closed the highway in that direction, authorities say. Soon after the highway reopened on the rainy morning, a crash involving a tractor-trailer and box truck was reported at mile marker 73.5 westbound, five miles from the initial wreck.
BETHLEHEM, PA
skooknews.com

Southbound Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County near Frackville

A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Frackville exit. Around 9:45am, Wednesday, State Police closed the southbound lanes just south of the Frackville Exit for an overturned tractor trailer. There is also a traffic backlog going northbound. The highway is closed until further notice. Submitted...
FRACKVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner IDs man whose body was in Lehigh River in Easton

The Northampton County coroner on Tuesday afternoon identified the 56-year-old man whose body was recovered Saturday night from the Lehigh River in Easton. Wade R. Leathers, who was from Tennessee but was recently homeless in the city, died from drowning, Coroner Zachary Lysek told lehighvalleylive.com. The death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Police looking for help identifying men in Lehigh County parking stall attack

Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville are searching for a pair of men they say assaulted a woman at Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township. Police say the woman was moving away from her vehicle in a nearby parking stall when she was attacked by two men in dark clothing and masks at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. The men fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to a police statement.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
walnutport.com

Crew Member in WALNUTPORT, PA | US Restaurants – Franchise Owned

McDonald’s Careers is hiring a Crew Member in WALNUTPORT, PA. Review all of the job details and apply today!. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
WALNUTPORT, PA
sauconsource.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Upper Bucks Crash, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating a three-vehicle crash in upper Bucks County that seriously injured a motorcyclist Sunday. In a news release, police said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Rt. 663 (John Fries Highway) north of Brinkman Road in Milford Township. Two troopers were en route...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

