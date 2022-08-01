Special committee in Catasauqua to decide how to move forward on Iron Works project

www.walnutport.com
Bethlehem City Council approves Banana Factory demolition, overrides historic commission
Bethlehem City Council approved ArtsQuest’s plans to demolish the Banana Factory and replace it with a new cultural arts center.
WNEP-TV 16
Blight controversy in Carbon County puts residents' safety at risk
Jim Thorpe neighbors said blighted properties are affecting their health and safety. And they feel like they have no way out.
Allentown City Council’s abortion protection plan is admirable, with one exception
Column: What’s good and bad about Allentown’s proposed abortion rights legislation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem City Council approves liquor license transfer for proposed W. Broad Street bar and restaurant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night passed a resolution approving an intermunicipal transfer of a liquor license, allowing a planned bar and restaurant on West Broad Street to move forward. Council’s action allows the transfer of a liquor license previously issued to Green Pond Golf Course in...
Borough manager walks out
Borough Manager Stephen Travers and borough Treasurer Sandra Gyecsek were not in attendance at the Catasauqua Borough Council meeting July 25. Neither were borough Mayor Barbara Schlegel nor Councilman Gene Schlegel. There was no explanation offered by council President Brian Bartholomew as a reason for any of the absences, only...
WFMZ-TV Online
Backyard chickens take backseat after Bethlehem City Council postpones final vote on ordinance
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – To allow for proper advertising, Bethlehem City Council decided to postpone until its next meeting a final vote on an amended ordinance governing backyard chickens. The ordinance was amended to cap the number of permits to 40, allowing a one-year pilot period to determine how keeping...
Crew Member in WALNUTPORT, PA | US Restaurants – Franchise Owned
McDonald’s Careers is hiring a Crew Member in WALNUTPORT, PA. Review all of the job details and apply today!. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge to see ‘major’ shift of work zone and traffic lanes next week
Rehabilitation of the iconic Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge will see a “major” shift of work zones and traffic lanes next week, but drivers may mercifully see it back to three lanes over the weekend. Work may start as early as Thursday afternoon to remove the current work zone and...
EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tree service companies unite, volunteer to remove hazardous trees from Historic Easton Cemetery
EASTON, Pa. - Large, dead, and diseased trees have created hazards in the Historic Easton Cemetery. Monday, seven local tree service companies volunteered to help remove them. There are about 30,000 burials, and counting, in the Historic Easton Cemetery. Those paying respects to loved ones are bound to notice the hazardous trees throughout the 100-acre property.
The Allentown Health Bureau, which played a key role in fighting coronavirus pandemic and could be critical to fight monkeypox, has a new leader
David Synnamon has been named the new director for the Allentown Health Bureau, the city of Allentown announced.
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer Lou Pektor's lawyer threatens legal action as Bethlehem Twp. commissioners reject request for waiver
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied waiving a condition of approval for a final land development plan involving Penn Center 33 on Monday night. The proposal from developer Lou Pektor's PC Land LLC consists of four buildings totaling almost 500,000 square feet as part...
A paperwork delay kept a new Lehigh Valley firetruck off the road for weeks
Hellertown’s new firetruck could not be used for weeks after it was delivered because of paperwork delays.
Main Line Media News
Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park
NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
Berks County election director resigns after scrutiny, lawsuit over election problems
Berks is one of three counties sued by the commonwealth for allegedly not properly certifying the May’ primary results. In a three-sentence statement Tuesday, Berks County officials said the director of elections, Paige Riegner, resigned last week. An attempt to reach Riegner for comment Tuesday was unsuccessful but a county official shared some, albeit vague, insights about her departure.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Palmer Twp. apartments, tenants still in limbo after cease-and-desist hearing postponed
PALMER TWP., Pa. – An appeal of a cease-and-desist order involving the Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments was postponed after a brief meeting of the Palmer Township Zoning Hearing Board Tuesday night at the municipal building. The postponement arose because one member of the five-seat zoning hearing board —...
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-1
According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 1, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct a bridge repair on PA 191 between PA 390 and Pike County Line in Barrett and Coolbaugh Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 5 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
phl17.com
Brewery opens where APOLLO 11 astronauts trained
A new space-themed brewery opened in Bucks county, which is literally “out of this world.” The brewery is inside the historic Fuge where the nation’s first astronauts trained! -Tranquility brewery is named after the base on the moon. Stop in for tours Sunday at 1 pm and 3 pm.
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
