Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious

Man caught sleeping in Palo Alto backyard later arrested for entering occupied home
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on Monday for entering an occupied home and “rummaging around,” it announced in a press release. San Jose resident Wayne Darko, 35, was taken into custody at the scene. Police were called to the 1100 block of Ramona Street at about 3:40 […]
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Arrested in Arson-Homicide After Body Found in Burned Vehicle
San Jose police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle and killing the occupant, according to the police department. Martin Cabrera was arrested Sunday at a homeless encampment in San Jose after a man's body was found in a vehicle fire in the area of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of homicide.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, who were both taken to a […]
San Francisco Muni bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus Wednesday killed one passenger and injured a second, police said.Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both the 8 Bayshore and 9 San Bruno routes serve the location, but it was unclear on which route the shooting happened.The officers provided first aid, including CPR, to one of the victims who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.Members of the public were asked to avoid the area during the crime scene investigation.No one was arrested and no suspect information was available.Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Shooting injures man in Union City neighborhood; 3 suspects arrested in Oakland
UNION CITY -- Three suspects were arrested in Oakland following a shooting in a Union City residential neighborhood Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured.The shooting happened in the area of 8th and H Streets between Mission Blvd. and Railroad Ave. at about 12:36 p.m., Union City police said. The area is adjacent to Pathfinder Academy school, along with adult and preschool facilities. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, no lockdowns were needed, and there were no known threats to the community. Arriving officers learned that a 44-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. police said.Three suspects were later taken into custody in Oakland; Union City detectives responded and took over the investigation, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Nicolas Perry at NicolasP@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5266. Anonymous tips can be left at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.
25-Year-Old Rivera Sanchez Died Following A Motorcycle collision in San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)
After colliding with a van on Saturday, 25-year-old San Mateo resident Jonas Anthony Rivera-Sanchez, riding a dirt bike, was killed in a motorcycle accident. At 4:12 p.m., a collision happened on Washington [..]
30-year-old cold case involving murder and false identities declared closed
A murder case that went cold 30 years ago has now been closed, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Teen fatally shot in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot Monday night in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. San Francisco police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue at around 7 p.m. Arriving officers discovered the boy and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.Unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The teen's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators have not announced an arrest in the case or released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
KTVU FOX 2
One dead, another injured in shooting onboard Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened onboard a Muni bus in the Sunnydale neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they responded to reports of the shooting on a no. 8 Bayshore bus that was bound for Fisherman's Wharf. Officers arrived in the area of Velasco Avenue and Santos Street at around 3:20 p.m. where they found two victims, one with life-threatening injuries and another with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined that the man was not wearing […]
KTVU FOX 2
Search for alleged armed person underway in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police initiated a search for an alleged armed suspect late Tuesday afternoon. Officers said around 4 p.m. that they believed the armed person was in the area of Channing Way and Curtis Street. No further information was immediately available. This is a breaking news story. Please...
KTVU FOX 2
SF firefighter arrested after Oakland man shot over puppy breeding dispute
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man. A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
Video: Richmond cop fired, charged with assault for beating traffic suspect
A former Richmond Police Department Officer is facing a felony assault charge, and he is now out of a job, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County Attorney's Office.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Nab Suspect in Burglary where Four Guns Were Stolen
On July 28 at around 3:00 AM, Brentwood Police officers were called to a business at the 5400 block of Lone Tree Way for a report of a burglary in progress. While officers were responding, they received updates that the suspect had managed to steal three or four guns, and had just fled the store.
KTVU FOX 2
Police investigate non-fatal stabbing on BART train, South Hayward station reopens
HAYWARD, Calif. - BART police confirm they are investigating a stabbing on a train Wednesday evening. An adult-male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries following an altercation, officials say. Train service is back to normal after trains were not stopping at South Hayward station as police responded. The transit agency first...
Alleged armed suspect in Berkeley taken into custody, police say
Berkeley police say an alleged armed suspect they were searching for Tuesday afternoon has been taken into custody.
KTVU FOX 2
Non-fatal stabbing on BART train, South Hayward station closed 'indefinitely'
HAYWARD, Calif. - BART police confirm they are investigating a stabbing on a train Wednesday evening. An adult-male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries following an altercation, officials say. Trains are not stopping at South Hayward station as police respond. The transit agency first tweeted about the incident at 8:11 p.m.,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
Suspect arrested after stabbing in Modesto
MODESTO -- Police were looking for a suspect who stabbed someone in Modesto early Tuesday morning.The scene was on Scenic Drive and Coffee Road.Modesto police say it appears the suspect and victim know each other, but exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Later Tuesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had been arrested. The name of the suspect has not been released.
KTVU FOX 2
Driver narrowly gets killed in Piedmont road-rage shooting
PIEDMONT, Calif. - A driver almost got killed Tuesday morning in Piedmont after someone in an Alfa Romeo opened fire on him during a road-rage shooting, police said. Witnesses who wished to withhold their identities told KTVU they heard numerous shots near Oakland and Olive avenues at about 7 a.m.
