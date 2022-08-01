1 critically injured, 2 others hurt in weekend crash

www.nj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
Driver killed in Route 202 crash is identified as a N.Y. man, 58
State Police have identified the person killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Hunterdon County as a 58-year-old New York man. Keithroy Williams, of Monticello, was driving his car north on Route 202 in East Amwell at about 9:45 a.m. when an SUV merged onto the highway from northbound Route 31, State Police said.
Cyclist Struck By Car In Newark: DEVELOPING
A cyclist was struck by a car in Newark, developing reports say. The bicyclist was hit near Bergen Street and Madison Avenue shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. Ambulance and police crews were at the scene, the initial report says. Authorities did...
Child, 6, critically hurt after ‘serious and unfortunate accident,’ police say
A 6-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a car Monday in Bergen County, police said. The accident occurred around noon on Spring Valley Road, near Memorial Park, in Maywood, according to borough police Chief Terence Kenny. A Honda Civic was headed south on Spring Valley Road while...
Paterson man killed in Park Avenue shooting
A city man was killed in a shooting on Park Avenue on Monday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, was fatally struck by gunfire at around 9 p.m. outside 237 Park Avenue. Police found him at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot on N.J. city street dies of injuries, prosecutor says
A man died after he was shot several times Monday night on a street in Paterson, authorities said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found about 9 p.m. shortly after police received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.
Search for hit-and-run driver after 40-year-old NJ man seriously injured
Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the case to contact them.
KNOW HIM? Man Breaks Into Newark Restaurant, Flees With Register Full Of Cash (PHOTOS)
Recognize him? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say broke into a Newark restaurant and made off with the cash register containing hundreds of dollars. Officers responding to the burglary report at Ecuacolombia Restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue found that the suspect had entered through a...
N.J. woman critically injured in hit-and-run crash while crossing road
Police in Gloucester County are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and critically injured a 63-year-old Newfield woman on Sunday as she attempted to cross a road in Franklin Township. The crash was reported about 8:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Delsea Drive. The woman was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, 58, with dementia has been missing for 5 days, cops say
Newark police are continuing to search for a 58-year-old man with dementia who went missing on Friday. Luis E. Pacheo was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of the 100 block of Elwood Avenue, Newark police said. He was reported missing the next day. “This has...
Man, 29, Shot Dead In Violent, Gang-Controlled Paterson Neighborhood
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Paterson, authorities confirmed. Responding officers found the as-yet-unidentified victim outside Julio’s Grocery on the corner of Park Avenue and East 19th Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, they said. He'd been shot multiple times, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes...
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Route 130, cops say
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Route 130 in Burlington County before dawn on Tuesday, authorities said. The man was hit shortly before 4:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Tenby Chase Drive in Delran, according to Delran police. He was...
‘I thought we were friends,’ man said after acquaintance allegedly shot him in N.J. murder case
On a Saturday night in early July, David A. Bulk and Gerard Carpinello went to dinner together and then visited Bulk’s brother. Several hours later, Carpinello was bleeding on the living room floor in Bulk’s Monmouth County home after Bulk allegedly shot him multiple times in the stomach and legs with a revolver.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot and killed in Newark, authorities say
A 34-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday in Newark, officials said. Police were called to the 300 block of South 20th Street at about 1:40 am. and found Davion Sumler with multiple gunshot wounds, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Sumler, of Newark, was pronounced dead...
Firefighters Free Severely Injured Driver In NJ Turnpike Pileup
Firefighters extricated the driver of a Lincoln SUV following a chain-reaction crash involving a tractor-trailer on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County. Four victims in all were hospitalized, one of whom was in traumatic arrest, following the pileup shortly before noon Monday near the Emerson Street overpass in Ridgefield Park, responders said.
Florida man, 85, killed in 4-vehicle crash on N.J. Turnpike
An 85-year-old Florida man died and four people were hurt Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 11:39 a.m. in the northbound lanes to I-80 at milepost 117.8 in Ridgefield Park, according to New Jersey State Police.
Montclair Man Seriously Injured In East Orange Hit-Run
A 40-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in East Orange, authorities said. The crash occurred on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, July 31, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens said. The victim was taken to University Hospital, where...
theobserver.com
ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today. Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where...
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
N.J. teen missing since April may have fled to N.Y., authorities say
A teenager from Passaic County missing since he apparently ran away from a religious school more than two months ago, has been tracked to neighborhoods in Brooklyn, authorities said Wednesday. Veleriy “Nazeem” Atajamov, 15, of Clifton, was last seen fleeing Clifton Blue Mosque on April 28 “for what is believed...
Driver seriously hurt in 2-car crash on Garden State Parkway
A driver was hospitalized in serious condition on Sunday after he was thrown from his vehicle in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said. The two-car crash occurred about 1:05 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 96.3 in Wall Township, according to New Jersey State Police.
NJ.com
NJ
203K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0