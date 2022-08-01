CalSTRS logs first negative return since 2009

irei.com
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Stocks start August with slide after best month since 2020
Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and closed slightly lower Monday as investors began another busy week of company earnings and economic reports. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain to end down 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Smaller company stocks also gave back some of their recent gains, nudging the Russell 2000 0.1% lower. Bond yields mostly fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 2.60% from 2.65% late Friday. August’s subdued opening follows a solid rally for stocks last month: July was the best month for the S&P 500 index since November 2020. But this week’s array of economic reports and company earnings has left traders “a little cautious,” said Lindsey Bell, chief markets and money strategist at Ally Invest.
3 Dividend ETF Picks For August 2022
After months of pain in 2022, investors finally got a reprieve in July. The S&P 500 was up 9%. Small-caps gained 10%. Even long-term Treasuries, which had been beaten down right along with stocks, returned 2-3%. Whether or not this just turns out to be a temporary bear market rally remains to be seen, but for one month at least, optimism returned.
Analysis: Wall Street's 'fear gauge' in limbo as big investors keep shunning stocks
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s most closely watched gauge of market anxiety shows expectations of choppy trading ahead despite a recent snapback in U.S. stocks, though institutional investors' low exposure to equities may help curb gyrations.
Stock markets will remain volatile for the next few months despite their July rebound, according to UBS
UBS warned investors that market volatility will likely continue over the next few months. Stocks rebounded in July, with the S&P 500 rallying over 9% to erase some of its losses from this year. "There remains far too much uncertainty and markets may stay choppy in the coming months," CIO...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Buffett's investing prowess helped deliver a greater than 3,600,000% return for Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) since 1965. Overblown recessionary fears have made three diverse Warren Buffett stocks exceptional values. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
The stock market is poised for more upside following July's rally after valuations see their 2nd-biggest decline in 30 years, JPMorgan says
The stock market is poised for more upside in the back half of this year, according to JPMorgan. The bank believes investor expectations have been reset, which is a positive for future returns. "Although the activity outlook remains challenging, we believe that the risk-reward for equities is looking more attractive."
The Verge
Robinhood quarterly revenue drops by almost half
Robinhood’s transaction-based revenue in the second quarter of 2022 fell to $202 million from $451 million in the second quarter last year, a drop of more than half. The picture of the overall revenue isn’t much better: down 44 percent to $318 million from $565 million a year ago. Yes, about a quarter of the company is getting fired.
CNBC
Robinhood cutting about 23% of jobs, releases second-quarter earnings
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the company will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The company also dropped its second-quarter earnings report, which showed a decline in monthly active users and assets under custody. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday in a press release that the fintech company will reduce...
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
Fewer retail investors are trading stocks and cryptocurrencies on Robinhood as markets suffer a sell-off
The trading app's monthly active users plunged 34% to 14 million over the past year as retail investors became disillusioned with stocks and crypto.
crowdfundinsider.com
5th Consecutive Week of Digital Asset Inflows: Report
Coinshares is reporting that crypto, or digital assets, have booked their 5th consecutive week of inflows after a period of prolonged decline. According to the report, last week digital assets saw $81 million of purchases and a 5 week total of $530 million as investors inched back into crypto markets.
Stocks stall on Wall Street amid latest corporate earnings
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings for clues on inflation’s continuing impact. The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% as of 11:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell...
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
FOXBusiness
Robinhood posts 44% slump in revenue, slashes headcount by 23%
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.O announced on Tuesday that it was slashing 23% of its staff as it posted a 44% decline in revenues on slumping trading activity, in a surprise earnings announcement that came one day earlier than scheduled. The company said it will also undergo an internal restructuring, which...
Nomura suffers unexpectedly big profit slump on market headwinds
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T), Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, on Wednesday suffered a worse-than-expected slump in first-quarter net profit as volatile financial markets battered its investment banking and asset management businesses.
CNBC
Playing inflation: ETF strategies for chasing market swings
To ride out bear market volatility and continued uncertainty from the Federal Reserve, investors are attempting to utilize inflation for potential profit. Beyond traditional strategies using solely Treasury securities, more exchange-traded funds have entered the market for investors to chase the inflation trade. "Not surprisingly, in the first half this...
Robinhood cuts 23% of its workforce as fewer users trade
NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood Markets said Tuesday it’s cutting nearly a quarter of its workforce, as crashing cryptocurrency prices and a turbulent stock market keep more customers off its trading app. CEO Vlad Tenev said the company, whose easy-to-use app helped bring a new generation of investors to the market, will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The reduction of about 780 jobs follows another round of layoffs announced earlier this year, which cut 9% of its workforce and “did not go far enough” in cutting costs, Tenev said in a post on the company’s blog. The highest inflation...
AOL Corp
Starbucks Q3 earnings beat expectations
Starbucks (SBUX) posted its fiscal third quarter earnings Tuesday after market close that mostly beat Wall Street expectations as the company navigated inflationary pressures, labor costs, unionization efforts and the search for a permanent CEO to take the helm of the company. Here's what the Seattle-based company reported compared to...
