From recruitment to development: Rutgers’ newest Knights got acclimated in Piscataway on Saturday

Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Big Ten Basketball Look Ahead to 2022-23: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
With the college basketball season just 98 days away, it is time to start looking ahead to the 2022-2023 men’s basketball season. The Big Ten Conference as a whole has seen an enormous amount of turnover at a number of programs this year so much of fans’ interest will focus on what teams will shape up to from here.
McCarthy’s report continues to help college coaches in recruiting Jersey talent
For David McCarthy there is no offseason. With a growing list of combines, college camps and 7-on-7 tournaments to fill up the spring and summer months, putting together the annual McCarthy Report, which profiles and scouts New Jersey’s top high school football prospects, has truly become a year-round endeavor for the Lyndhurst resident.
Veteran Eagles tight end cleared to join tightly contested competition for roster spot
The Eagles have seen multiple players miss practice in the past few days as they continue to hold their training camp practices at the NovaCare Complex. However, they will be getting one veteran player back very soon. According to the league’s transaction page, Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers passed his...
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako transfers to N.J. powerhouse Roselle Catholic
Mackenzie Mgbako is on the move. The 6-foot-8 forward who verbally committed to Duke in the Class of 2023 will transfer to New Jersey powerhouse Roselle Catholic from Gill St. Bernard’s for his senior season. Mgbako’s younger brother, Ethan, will also enroll at Roselle Catholic for his freshman year....
HS football Group classifications and key dates, with season starting Aug. 26
Further proof the New Jersey high school football season is near came Wednesday when the NJSIAA released its North-South group classifications for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 season. The NJSIAA released the sectional and group configurations for all five public school groups and the two non-public groups. Placement is based on...
The best players in Villanova basketball history
With three national championships, six trips to the Final Four, and consistent dominance in conference play, Villanova has nicely built itself into one of the best program's in the nation. Naturally, the Wildcats have produced some of the best players in college basketball history. Here is our list of 20 notable players to come out of Villanova — listed in chronological order.
Yes, this Eagles season is going to be about Jalen Hurts, but let’s not obsess over every throw | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the 94WIP afternoon show posted a Twitter poll asking listeners “Are we overreacting to Eagles’ struggles in camp?”. In the first half-hour, more than a thousand people voted. They said “yes” by a 75-25 margin. As did almost everyone who took time to reply to the poll tweet.
What impact did Julio Jones have on Eagles’ A.J. Brown?
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has been in Philadelphia a short time but appears to be settling in with his new team. Brown has seen a lot of snaps early on and has made contested catches, something the Eagles were hoping to see after acquiring him from the Tennessee Titans on the first day of the draft.
Basketball – JSBL Playoffs: Larson Ford Eyes Record 11th Championship After Ousting Defending Champs
The semifinals of the Jersey Shore Basketball League Playoffs are set and while Monday night's quarterfinal double-header at Manasquan High School ensured there will be a new champion in 2022, a familiar name is shaping up to be the tournament's most dangerous team heading into the final four. Larson Ford...
Yankees’ new ace Frankie Montas still not with club, but debut lined up
NEW YORK — The Yankees have a game plan set up for the unveiling of new frontline starter Frankie Montas, who was acquired on Monday from the Oakland Athletics with veteran reliever Lou Trivino in exchange for four prospects. “He’s meeting us in St. Louis on Saturday (and) he’s...
Devils re-sign Jesper Bratt, avoid arbitration | Contract details, what it means
Jesper Bratt is coming back to the Devils. New Jersey announced on Wednesday that they’re re-signing the 24 year old to a 1-year, $5.45 million deal.
Nate 'Tiny' Archibald: The Original Point God
While the New York City Point Gods of the 80s and 90s were the SHOWTIME film’s spotlight, those around in the 70s and early 80s paid recognition to the original New York City Point God, Nate Archibald. Nate “Tiny” Archibald was a playground star in the South Bronx. On...
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
Phillies set date for ex-Mets ace Noah Syndergaard’s post-deadline deal debut
He’s back to the National League East. Noah Syndergaard has been traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he will soon make his debut. Phillies pitching plans for coming days. Thursday - Syndergaard. Friday - Gibson. Sat - Suarez. sun - Nola. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
N.J. weather: ‘Dangerously hot’ conditions later this week after another 90-degree day on Wednesday
Forecasters are calling for “dangerously hot” conditions on Thursday and Friday in New Jersey with widespread temperatures in in the upper 90s and a heat index well into the 100s. A heat advisory takes effect at 11 a.m. Thursday for 17 of the state’s 21 counties on what...
Gerrit Cole shelled for 6 in the 1st, Mariners whip Yankees 7-3 to take series | Rapid reaction
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole gave the Yankees five really good innings Thursday afternoon, and they somewhat saved their bullpen. Too bad they all came after the worst inning of his career. His first inning blew the game. The stakes weren’t as high, but this was worse than Cole’s...
Thor and more: 5 questions about what Phillies’ additions mean to playoff push
The Phillies made three trades in a frantic final few hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline. They are hoping the additions - which addressed center field, the bullpen and starting rotation - will allow them to break a postseason drought that dates back to 2011. They acquired starting pitcher Noah...
