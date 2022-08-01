ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney, Cruise Lines Also Use Unpopular Ticketmaster Pricing Plan

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Pricing generally reflects supply and demand. When there's less of an item, experience, or service than would be required to meet demand, prices tend to rise.

That's a reality that pretty much every business leverages. Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, for example, charges more for theme-park admission during busier times of the year, like school vacations and the holiday season.

Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, and Disney's own cruise line do the same thing in real time.

Disney, at its theme parks, has a set range of ticket prices it applies based on the time of the year. That's actually the company thinking about customer experience because it could get more if it used the no-limit, uncapped system that Live Nation's (LYV) - Get Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Report Ticketmaster used for some of the tickets for Bruce Springsteen's upcoming tour.

Ticketmaster, which has a well-deserved reputation for not being customer friendly, has actually done something that most Americans do when given the opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWBds_0h0XeHPV00
David Roark/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Dynamic Pricing Matches Supply to Demand

It's easy to get angry at Ticketmaster, a company famous for adding on inexplicable fees to every ticket you buy. It's also fair to get angry at Springsteen, who's not exactly living up to his working-class-hero image by getting as much as he can for every ticket.

The reality, however, is that Springsteen has established himself as a massive draw who's nearing the end of his touring days. Any E-Street Band tour could be the last one. So neither Ticketmaster nor The Boss really needs to think about pricing in a way that also encourages return visits, as Disney and the cruise lines do.

When a young band with decades of touring ahead of it prices tickets, the next tour must be factored in. For legacy acts, a limited ticket supply becomes more valuable simply because there literally may be no next time.

Dynamic Pricing Sets a Real Value

When you sell your house, you generally sell it to the highest bidder. You may factor in how quickly the buyer may be able to close or their chances of getting a mortgage, but when you sell your asset, you want to maximize how much money you get for it.

Dynamic pricing may seem a little evil, but it's actually how pretty much anyone or any business prices anything that's available only in limited quantities.

It's also something that can work in your favor. A hotel or a cruise line prices (broadly) based on demand. You may need to travel in a certain window, but if prices are low due to lack of demand, you benefit.

Disney, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian, and so many other companies leave money on the table because they don't want to look like Ticketmaster, gouging every last dollar from fans. They also want people to come back, so while prices go up and down based on demand, it's not fully dynamic with no cap.

Dynamic pricing maximizes revenue. That's what a business should be doing while also factoring in longer-range goals and customer experience.

When there's a true scarcity (as with Springsteen tickets in some markets), selling to the highest bidder is right for the company and, arguably, fair to the consumer.

Nobody asks you to sell your house, your old collectibles, or anything else at a "fair" price, so why should businesses? Supply and demand, balanced with the need for longer-term customer relationships, sets prices. That means that some people will be priced out.

Not everyone can afford Springsteen tickets, a cruise, or a Disney visit. That may not be nice to hear, but it's economic reality.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean Are Taking on Water Today

Cruise line stocks are all deep in the red today after Walmart provided a disturbing profit update. Growing fears over the dreaded "R" word are causing the markets to torpedo cruise ship stocks. The industry, though, is seeing better booking numbers than it did before the pandemic. You’re reading a...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Walt Disney
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Carnival Sets New Covid Rules and Royal Caribbean Cancels Sailings

Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and Carnival Cruise Lines have remained nimble during the pandemic. Once both companies returned to sailing in July 2021 after being shut down in North America for more than a year, they realized that market conditions would change regularly. That...
TRAVEL
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Dis#Finance Stocks#Travel Cruise#Travel Themeparks#Ticketmaster#Cruise Line#Travel Guide#Carnival Corporation#Business Industry#Linus Business#Carnival Cruise Lines#Norwegian#Live Nation#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
CNBC

This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply

Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

First Major Cruise Line Drops Covid Tests From U.S. Ports

Since the major cruise lines resumed sailing from U.S. ports, they largely have required that all passengers take covid tests no more than two days before their sailings. The results of those tests had to be negative and presented before passengers could board. It's a cumbersome requirement because the tests...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!

When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
87K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy