19-year-old from Albion arrested in connection with several area crimes

Lansing Police need help in assault, larceny case
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in an assault and larceny case and two people have warrants for arrest. CASE ONE The subject pictured below allegedly took part in a larceny and assault case from an auto company. The incident took place on August 1 on […]
Albion man, 19, arrested in string of multi-county catalytic converter thefts
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI - A man arrested Saturday is suspected to be behind several thefts of vehicles and vehicle parts throughout southern Michigan, police said. At about 8:30 p.m. July 30, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle in the area of 27 Mile Road and H Drive North in Sheridan Township in eastern Calhoun County.
One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County
It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
Fox17
19-year-old from Albion arrested in Calhoun Co., confesses to vehicle thefts, other crimes
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old from Albion has been taken into custody after deputies say he was involved in a handful of crimes. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says they responded to reports of a person that might have been unconscious inside a car along 27 Mile Road in Sheridan Township on Saturday.
WILX-TV
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were found unconscious in Delhi Township bar. Background: ‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar. The incident happened July 22 at Rocky’s Roadhouse, located on Cedar Street. When...
UPMATTERS
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
Jackson man shot, killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI -- An alleged break-in attempt ended with a man being shot and killed inside a Jackson home Tuesday morning, police said. At about 2:23 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street for a reported shooting inside the residence. A man had called 911 and said he shot someone that broke into the home, police said.
go955.com
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
abc12.com
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
go955.com
Fire at Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood intentionally set
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a fire that left the outside of Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo damaged on Sunday was intentionally set. At the time of the fire the clinic was closed for operations, and there were no reported injuries, according to...
WILX-TV
Lansing police: Missing 15-year-old boy last seen July 28 found safely
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a missing teenage boy has been located safely. According to authorities, Sincere Portee is a 15-year-old who stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Police said he was last seen at about 6 p.m. on East Edgewood Boulevard.
