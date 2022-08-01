CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab

www.ketk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Boss
TYLER, Texas (KETK) -The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Boss is fourteen-week old Great Pyrenes Anatolian mix. If you would like to adopt Boss, or any of the other sweet fur-babies, please visit SPCA of East Texas website.
Meet Tinsel from the SPCA of East Texas for Tuesday Tails
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Tinsel — from the SPCA of East Texas. Tinsel is a Shepherd mix who was adopted from the SPCA in 2015. She knows basic commands and is completely house-broken. She is calm and well-mannered. She is also kid,...
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter took over as the county shelter on April 1, 2020 and immediately began transforming it. Their mission is to promote the humane treatment of animals through care, education and advocacy– providing shelter, food, medical care and love to animals.
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has a noteworthy mission: to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering and elevate their status in society. They’ve become regular guests on KETK’s East Texas Live, bringing homeless dogs and cats who could use a little time in the spotlight to help them find their forever home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19.tv
Free adoptions at the Tyler Animal Shelter for donations in August
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Nov. 2021. The Tyler Animal Control and Shelter are offering free adoptions for the month of August for anyone who donates to the shelter. In partnership with NBC's Clear the Shelters, Tyler Animal Shelter is waiving all...
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Aiming to reduce the population of unwanted dogs and cats while reducing animal cruelty is only part of what APET is about. APET, or Animal Preservation of East Texas, hopes to accomplish their goals through spay/neuter initiatives and education. They recognize the importance of education and public outreach “to foster a sentiment of compassionate, responsible pet ownership.”
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With a popular social media presence and years of helping animals find the right homes, the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center has become a staple in the area. Their webpage has a list of adoptable dogs and cats, lost and found, ways to get...
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Smith County Animal Control & Shelter
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – With the goal of reducing the number of strays in their community, the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter works daily to help the animals that can’t help themselves. They help reduce the number of strays “through proactive education and programs designed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blink Once And You’ll Miss Your Chance To Adopt Carson
Cute puppies don't often have a long stay in an animal shelter and that will most likely be the case for Carson. Carson is a six-month-old puppy that is waiting to be adopted from the Humane Societ's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Carson is a mixed breed pup, he's part...
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
Henderson Animal Control offers half-off adoption fees in August
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson Animal Care and Control is offering half off adoption fees for all animals one year or older until the end of the month. Its Clear the Shelter event will last until Aug. 31 with the following limited time adoption fees for animals that meet the age requirement: […]
KLTV
WebXtra: More crews arrive to fight brush fire in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire burning in the 100 block of Toler Road in Longview led firefighters to a second fire burning only a quarter mile away. The second fire was burning behind a baseball field, the exact same spot a different fire on Sunday night. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Longview doctor shares importance of getting annual eye exam
LONGVIEW, Texas — Some of the most common problems doctors during optical exams see are dry eye and cataracts. Ophthalmologist Dr. Sawyer Hall, who works at Christus Trinity Clinic - DeHaven Eye Center Longview, dry eye can be caused from the following issues: hormone changes, autoimmune disease, inflamed eyelids and allergic eye disease.
Rusk Police to establish ‘Safe Zones’
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police said they will be establishing Safe Zones each week starting Friday, and the first one Safe Zone will begin Friday at 5 a.m. for Euclid and Daniel Streets. Police said the zone, between Highway 69 and Highway 84, will be a major focus for officers next week for speeding […]
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Grass Fire
A 20-acre fire in Wood County was contained late Tuesday afternoon. As of 6 p.m., residents in the Horseshoe Bend area were allowed to go back to their homes. Six homes were in the path of the fire, but firefighters were able to protect them. The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no injuries.
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
Longview firefighters deployed to fight fires across Texas
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from July 22, 2022. For the last two weeks, eight firefighters from the Longview Fire Department have been fighting wildfires across the state. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said four of the eight Longview firefighters have returned from fighting the wildfires in...
Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
Report: Man in diaper, surgical mask seen running from Tyler backyard
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a residence July 28 at approximately 1:50 p.m. for potential criminal trespassing. According to a police report, the homeowner advised the deputy that when he left his house, he saw a white man run from his backyard through the bushes and into a […]
Comments / 0