FDA Accepts Gamida's Filing For Stem Cell Transplant Candidate Under Priority Review

66-year-old HIV patient of 31 years cured with stem cell transplant
Living with HIV for 31 years, 66-year-old developed AML -- a type of blood cancer. In 2019, he received stem cell transplant from a volunteer donor with a rare genetic mutation. He has been HIV-free for 17 months now, without retroviral drugs. A 66-year-old who was infected with the human...
Merrimack Pharma-Ipsen's Cancer Drug Fails In Overall Survival Measure
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc's MACK partner announced that Ipsen SA IPSEY reported a primary analysis of the results of the Phase 3 trial of Onivyde (irinotecan liposomal injection)for second-line small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The study did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients treated with Onivyde versus...
FDA approves biosimilar product ranibizumab-eqrn for retinal diseases
Ranibizumab-eqrn will offer greater treatment access and choice for patients, payors, and providers in the US. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. announced earlier this week that ranibizumab-eqrn (CIMERLI) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a biosimilar product interchangeable with ranibizumab injection (Lucentis) for all 5 indications, meeting the FDA’s standards to the reference product including safety, efficacy, and quality, according to a company press release.
FDA Accepts MediWound's Refiling For Severe Thermal Burns Therapy For Review
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review MediWound’s MDWD recently re-submitted Biologics License Application (BLA) for its lead asset NexoBrid for eschar removal (debridement) in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The regulatory agency has assigned a target action date of January 1,...
What are the criteria for live donor liver transplants?
A live donor liver transplant removes a malfunctioning liver and replaces it with a portion of a healthy liver from a living donor. People must meet the criteria for living donors, such as being over 17 and having good mental and physical health. According to the Department of Health and...
FDA Accepts ImmunityBio's Bladder Cancer Candidate For Review
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review ImmunityBio’s IBRX Biologics License Application (BLA) for its lead asset N-803 in the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without Ta or T1 disease. The regulatory agency has assigned a target...
Hope for Older Patients with Liver Cancer
In a study of elderly patients with a form of liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, researchers sought to identify potentially differing outcomes of noninvasive treatments versus liver transplants. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) forms in the liver and can be treated with different therapies if found early enough. The favorable therapy in early-stage...
HIV: Fourth, and oldest patient yet enters remission after cell transplant
Researchers announced on July 27, 2022, that a man has gone into long-term remission of HIV and leukemia after receiving stem cells from a donor with a rare genetic mutation. Of the four people globally who have achieved HIV remission through these transplants, this patient is the oldest and had lived with HIV the longest.
ALX Oncology Shares Gain As FDA Grants Fast Track Status To Head And Neck Cancer Candidate
ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO receives Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead asset Evorpacept in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with PD-L1 positive advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The regulatory grant is supported by...
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
Glaukos Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance For iStent infinite
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for Glaukos’ GKOS iStent infinite Trabecular Micro-Bypass System indicated for use in a standalone procedure to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma uncontrolled by prior medical and surgical therapy. The company highlighted that...
End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)
End-stage renal disease—ESRD—is also known as kidney failure. It is often caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) and is stage 5—or the final stage—of CKD, which is when the kidneys stop functioning. ESRD is when 85% to 90% of kidney function is gone. The kidneys help...
Long-term Safety and Efficacy of Avalglucosidase Alfa in Patients With Late-Onset Pompe Disease
Background and Objectives Pompe disease is a rare, progressive neuromuscular disorder caused by deficiency of lysosomal acid α-glucosidase (GAA) and subsequent glycogen accumulation. Avalglucosidase alfa, a recombinant human GAA enzyme replacement therapy designed for increased cellular uptake and glycogen clearance, has been studied for long-term efficacy and safety in patients with late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD). Here, we report up to 6.5 years' experience with avalglucosidase alfa during the NEO1 and NEO-EXT studies.
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
Results of Amivantamab and Mobocertinib Trials Evaluated for Use in NSCLC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Christine Bestvina, MD, discussed the outcomes of clinical trials of the EGFR exon 20-targeted agents amivantamab and mobocertinib with participants. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. What do you think of the results of the phase...
First Long-Covid Treatment (ADAPT-232/Chisan) Shows Promise in Randomized Clinical Trial
But the effect size is not that great. Given the annoyingly diverse faces of long-Covid, otherwise known as the post-Covid syndrome, a magical cure is near-impossible. Even so, not all hope is lost, as a recent randomized clinical trial from Georgia and Sweden has shed light, for the first time, on the potential of ADAPT-232/Chisan in treating long-Covid to some extent.
Vectibix Combination Therapy Improves Survival for People With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
Adding Vectibix (panitumumab) to standard chemotherapy improved overall survival compared with Avastin (bevacizumab) for people with left-sided metastatic colorectal cancer, though those with right-sided tumors didn’t see the same benefit, according to study results presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. “This trial shows...
Treatment to Shrink Liver Cancer Tumors Helps Patients Become Eligible for Potentially Curative Transplant
Shrinking liver cancer tumors helps patients become eligible for transplant, thus improving their long-term outcomes, according to recent study results. Treatment that shrinks liver cancer tumors — a process known as downstaging — helps patients become eligible for a liver transplant, and leads to improved 10-year survival outcomes, according to recent research published in JAMA Surgery.
Case: treating ptosis from botulinum toxin injection
A 35-year-old woman presents with ptosis of the right eyelid 4 days after undergoing injection of botulinum toxin type A. Researchers from the Derma Clinic in Riyhad, Saudi Arabia, reported a case of eyelid ptosis of the right eye resulting from botulinum toxin injection (Botox, Allergan). Treatment consisted of application of a glaucoma drug to the eyelid.
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
