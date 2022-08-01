ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Steuben County reports COVID-19 death

By Cormac Clune
 2 days ago

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of a COVID-related death, it is the first death released by the Health Department since June 6, 2022.

The Health Department said that the individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 95. According to the Health Department, this brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County to 303.

“Our sincere condolences are with the family and friends of the gentleman who passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “COVID remains a continued presence in the community and can be a danger to our vulnerable populations. The best protection against severe cases, hospitalization or death continues to be staying up to date on COVID vaccinations, including getting boosted or getting a second booster when eligible.”

