Multiple puppies found dead in Troy

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dennis Drue, the drunk, drugged, and serial dangerous driver who killed Shenendehowa Junior Chris Stewart and his best friend Deanna Rivers in a Northway crash back in 2012, will stay behind bars. It’s been almost 10 years since the crash, for which Drue was dealt a sentence of five to 15 years. He has served about nine of those years to this point.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO