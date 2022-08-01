Multiple puppies found dead in Troy

www.cnyhomepage.com
Charges to be filed in Mayfield animal case
The sheriff’s office says the medical and vet reports from a case where dozens of animals were seized in Mayfield are back, and they are now compiling charges. As NewsChannel 13 first reported, the property is a rescue organization called Kelly’s Haven – owned and operated by Susan Kelly – a name very familiar to the sheriff’s office.
Troy animal control urges dog owners to get dogs vaccinated
TROY – Off the bike path near Middleburgh in Troy, the bodies of three young dogs were found in a bin Wednesday, giving off a terrible smell. Three other dead or dying dogs found at other times last week included one in a canal tunnel at Canal and First, and one in a dumpster near Stowe Avenue.
Eight cars, two homes damaged in Troy police chase
A Troy police chase ended with eight cars and two homes damaged. Now the driver is facing charges. Troy police say 41-year-old Rasheed Canada was traveling on 6th Avenue, when the officer on duty noticed he was driving with no headlights. Police say they tried to pull him over, but...
At Least 10 Staff Members Injured In Fight At Coxsackie Correctional Facility
At least 10 staff members were injured in an attack by inmates at a maximum security prison in the region. Individuals who are incarcerated at Coxsackie Correctional Facility in Greene County assaulted security personnel on Monday, Aug. 1, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Rotterdam police looking for armed robbery suspect
The Rotterdam Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge Road. The robbery reportedly happened on August 1 around 9:50 p.m.
Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.
7 corrections officers injured in prison riot at Coxasackie Correctional Facility
COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — According to officials with NYSCOPBA, an attack by an inmate at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility in Greene County set off a series of attacks on corrections officers. Back on Monday, August 1st, just after 4:30 PM, an inmate exiting the mess hall told to throw...
Driver in fatal Northway crash denied parole again
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dennis Drue, the drunk, drugged, and serial dangerous driver who killed Shenendehowa Junior Chris Stewart and his best friend Deanna Rivers in a Northway crash back in 2012, will stay behind bars. It’s been almost 10 years since the crash, for which Drue was dealt a sentence of five to 15 years. He has served about nine of those years to this point.
Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they found a man dead in Bennington on Wednesday and a suspect is still on the loose. Investigators say they were called to an apartment on Pleasant Street Wednesday morning where they found a 38-year-old man dead with several gunshot wounds. Police have identified...
Duo allegedly steal phone, drag victim behind car
A Facebook Marketplace exchange almost turned deadly in late July, after a Massachusetts woman and an underage boy stole the cell phone they were being sold, officials said.
Arrest made after fatal Fulton County house fire
EPHRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have arrested an Oneida County man in connection with a fatal fire in Fulton County. Anthony Dotson Jr., 24, of Yorkville, has been charged with second-degree murder. On May 13 around 4 p.m., troopers responded to a structure fire on Route...
Store owner blasts would-be robber with shotgun, police say
A would-be robber was critically injured after being shot by a store owner in California in a dramatic incident that was captured on surveillance video, authorities said.
Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation
Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
Animal Cruelty? Popular Attraction Canceled at Upstate NY County Fair
Animal rights activists say an annual event at an Upstate NY County Fair is animal abuse. What do you think?. A popular attraction at one of New York State's longest-running state fairs will be retired after animal rights activists protested the event. July 31st was the last day of the...
Man stabbed with broken bottle in Troy
A man is recovering after he was stabbed with a broken bottle in Troy Sunday night. Police say they responded to the laundromat on 15th Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found the victim with wounds to his neck. The suspect was located in the area and arrested. Police say...
Caretaker using blowtorch on weeds ignites home
The Pittsfield Fire Department made quick work of a structure fire on Monday after a caretaker at 125 Second Street reportedly ignited the home's siding with a blowtorch.
Anglers rescued after boat stranded on Lake George
Two anglers were rescued by a group of Forest Rangers on Sunday afternoon after their boat was washed ashore near Lake George.
Arrest made after teens shot in Gloversville
The Gloversville Police Department has made an arrest after two teens were shot in Gloversville on July 27. Davian McKinnie, 19, was arrested on July 28.
10 Guards Attacked by Inmates at Max Security Prison in Upstate NY
10 Guards Attacked by Inmates at Max Security Prison in Upstate NY. Multiple staffers were attacked by inmates and as many as 10 of them sustained injuries during a violent outburst at a maximum security prison in Upstate New York on Monday. "We've got some serious injuries here. Coxsackie is...
Police exhume murder victim’s remains for new DNA
COLONIE, N.Y. (News10)-Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her murder that’s remained a cold case since 1959. News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with the investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s Killer. The story dates back to December, 1959. Police had identified body found along Sandcreek Road in […]
