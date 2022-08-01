ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison, MI

Police: 52-year-old man accused of killing mother in Davison Township

By Ryan Jeltema
abc12.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.abc12.com

Comments / 1

Related
MLive

Genesee County man gets probation in abuse case involving 72-year-old mother who died

FLINT, MI – A Genesee Township man accused of abusing his 72-year-old mother who died will serve probation after pleading no contest to the charges against him. Michael Lagueux was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1, by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly to 24 months probation for two counts of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse. He pleaded no contest to the charges last month.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
Davison, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Davison, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival

MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan man was stabbed during a fight at the Munger Potato Festival over the weekend. According to Michigan State Police, the victim from Birch Run was in an altercation with another man at the festival just after midnight on Sunday. Security escorted the suspect from the festival, but officials say he has not been identified.
MUNGER, MI
MLive

Police arrest 2 in 2021 Flint Township homicide

FLINT TWP., MI – Two people have been arrested in connection with a 2021 Flint Township homicide, according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. Davonte Green-Flourney, of Flint, was shot and killed Oct. 1, 2021, while driving his Chrysler 200 on South Ballenger Highway, just south of Miller Road in Flint Township. He was 22 years old.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Murder#Violent Crime#Charter Oaks Apartments
WNEM

Son arrested in 73-year-old mother’s homicide, police say

DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man accused of killing his mother in Davison Township is behind bars while he waits for his next court date. On July 27 about 12:58 p.m., officers were sent to the 18000 block of Charter Oaks Drive for a welfare check. When officers arrived,...
DAVISON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wearing chains escapes police after arraignment in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a suspect who escaped while be transported to a van Monday. Police said that Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being to taken to the van with other inmates when he ran away. He had been arraigned and was headed to the Macomb County Jail around 10:20 a.m.
EASTPOINTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

Police look to return property to owners following Swan Valley Condo fire

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thomas Township Public Safety is reporting unclaimed property has been recovered after a recent fire. In a Facebook post to residents impacted by the Swan Valley Condo fire, authorities said that multiple items were found. Some items include long guns, watches, a metal box, costume jewelry and a laundry basket with a crotchet blanket.
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Southgate man arrested in wife's death, police say

A Southgate man has been arrested after his wife's body was found Monday in Washtenaw County, police said. The city's Police Department was alerted around 8 a.m. about the 42-year-old woman, who had last been seen Saturday at her home in the 16000 block of Walter, investigators said in a statement.
SOUTHGATE, MI
nbc25news.com

Police investigating late-night "shootout" in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Flint. It happened Tuesday night around 11:30 on West Mott Ave. and Susan Street. Details are extremely limited, but troopers tell Mid-Michigan NOW it was a shootout between at least two people. State Police do not believe anyone was...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy