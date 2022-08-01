Police: 52-year-old man accused of killing mother in Davison Township

www.abc12.com
Related
Genesee County man gets probation in abuse case involving 72-year-old mother who died
FLINT, MI – A Genesee Township man accused of abusing his 72-year-old mother who died will serve probation after pleading no contest to the charges against him. Michael Lagueux was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1, by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly to 24 months probation for two counts of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse. He pleaded no contest to the charges last month.
abc12.com
New details on mysterious shooting of a Saginaw County woman who didn't realize she was shot
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - She was shot in the head, but a Saginaw County woman and her family are still trying to find out how she was shot. We have some new details in the mysterious case of Mary Volz, who had been walking around with a bullet in her head for a few days and didn't know it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southgate man confesses to killing wife after body found in Superior Township, police say
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police located the body of a missing Southgate woman and her husband was taken into custody, police said. The 42-year-old woman’s body was found in Superior Township Monday, about 40 minutes from where she was last seen. She was reported missing over the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit parking dispute shooting: Police identify 2 people killed, reveal ages of 6 injured
DETROIT – Police revealed the identities of the two people who were killed in a shooting sparked by an argument over the way cars were parked for a birthday party in a Detroit neighborhood, as well as the ages of the six people who were injured. What happened. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan man was stabbed during a fight at the Munger Potato Festival over the weekend. According to Michigan State Police, the victim from Birch Run was in an altercation with another man at the festival just after midnight on Sunday. Security escorted the suspect from the festival, but officials say he has not been identified.
fox2detroit.com
Husband arrested in Southgate woman's murder, moving body to Superior Township
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A normally peaceful Southgate neighborhood turned into a crime scene on Walter near Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Police say that a missing persons investigation led to a husband confessing to killing his wife. The family tells us the victim is Ileana Luna. Luna's loved ones who...
Detroit police seek suspect who shot man, threatened to kill ex-girlfriend
The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect in a non-fatal shooting who also threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend. Police say Gamble fired several shots while on a porch in the 5200 block of Marlborough Street on July 31.
Police arrest 2 in 2021 Flint Township homicide
FLINT TWP., MI – Two people have been arrested in connection with a 2021 Flint Township homicide, according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. Davonte Green-Flourney, of Flint, was shot and killed Oct. 1, 2021, while driving his Chrysler 200 on South Ballenger Highway, just south of Miller Road in Flint Township. He was 22 years old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Son arrested in 73-year-old mother’s homicide, police say
DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man accused of killing his mother in Davison Township is behind bars while he waits for his next court date. On July 27 about 12:58 p.m., officers were sent to the 18000 block of Charter Oaks Drive for a welfare check. When officers arrived,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say. Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
25-year-old Hazel Park man arrested for driving 131 mph in 55 mph zone, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A 25-year-old Hazel Park man was arrested for driving 131 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said. The arrest was made around 7:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) on southbound M-25 in St. Clair County, according to authorities. A lieutenant saw a vehicle going...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wearing chains escapes police after arraignment in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a suspect who escaped while be transported to a van Monday. Police said that Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being to taken to the van with other inmates when he ran away. He had been arraigned and was headed to the Macomb County Jail around 10:20 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Police look to return property to owners following Swan Valley Condo fire
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thomas Township Public Safety is reporting unclaimed property has been recovered after a recent fire. In a Facebook post to residents impacted by the Swan Valley Condo fire, authorities said that multiple items were found. Some items include long guns, watches, a metal box, costume jewelry and a laundry basket with a crotchet blanket.
Charges being sought after pit bulls attack girl in Lansing
The incident happened on Saturday on the 1400 block of Ada St. in Lansing.
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy who died from COVID honored by department, motorcycle group
CORUNNA, MI – East McArthur Street near downtown Corunna is rarely a busy road, with traffic typically taking the north-south route on Shiawassee Street when driving between M-71, M-21 or just passing through town. But on Tuesday afternoon with a blinding sun shining straight down, a large group of...
Detroit News
Southgate man arrested in wife's death, police say
A Southgate man has been arrested after his wife's body was found Monday in Washtenaw County, police said. The city's Police Department was alerted around 8 a.m. about the 42-year-old woman, who had last been seen Saturday at her home in the 16000 block of Walter, investigators said in a statement.
Police looking for suspect after man, 24, dies in hit-and-run in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old male was pronounced dead Saturday night after a hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township, police said. Around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, Metro Police Authority of Genesee County was dispatched to the 5000 block of Torrey Road in reference to a personal injury accident involving a pedestrian.
nbc25news.com
Police investigating late-night "shootout" in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Flint. It happened Tuesday night around 11:30 on West Mott Ave. and Susan Street. Details are extremely limited, but troopers tell Mid-Michigan NOW it was a shootout between at least two people. State Police do not believe anyone was...
fox2detroit.com
Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
abc12.com
24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
Comments / 1