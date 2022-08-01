LAFPP reups in EQT Exeter US Industrial Value-Add Fund VI

irei.com
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Saint-Gobain Completes its Acquisition of Kaycan
MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- On July 29, 2022 Saint-Gobain completed the acquisition announced on May 31, 2022 of Kaycan, a manufacturer and distributor of exterior building materials in Canada and in the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005437/en/ With this acquisition, Saint-Gobain reinforces its worldwide leadership in light and sustainable construction by becoming the top siding player in Canada and enlarging its vinyl offer across the United States with complementary solutions in aluminum and engineered wood.
Behind First Solar's Incredible Quarter
Earnings were solid, and the future looks extremely bright for First Solar.
US Community Solar Sector To Grow 7 GWdc By 2027
The US community solar market will continue to grow over the next five years, with at least 7 GWdc of community solar expected to come online in existing markets between 2022-2027. The US community solar market will continue to grow over the next five years, with at least 7 gigawatts direct current (GWdc) of community solar expected to come online in existing markets between 2022-2027, Woodmac said.
Pound flat ahead of BOE, dollar holds fast to recent gains
HONG KONG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar held onto recent gains on Thursday, helped by several U.S. Federal Reserve officials pushing back against suggestions they will slow the pace of interest rate hikes, while the pound was flat ahead of a Bank of England policy decision.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs
The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
Biden Admin. Invests $102 Million in Louisiana EV Processing Plant
The Biden Administration continues pushing for EV development, closing billions in supply-chain development loans. The Department of Energy has issued a $102.1 million ATVM loan to Syrah Technology, which will construct a graphite-based active anode material processing plant in Vidalia, Louisiana. Following an energy deal made in the Senate, Congress...
Tesla secures battery material supply deals with two big Chinese companies
Tesla has secured battery material supply deals with two large Chinese companies, according to new fillings. The move aims to ensure battery supply to support its electric vehicle production through the mid-decade. Automakers who are serious about electric vehicles are currently scrambling to secure as much long-term battery supply as...
Hydrogen Production Technology Company Aurora Hydrogen Raises $10 Million
Hydrogen production technology developer, Aurora Hydrogen, recently raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Energy Innovation Capital. The company develops clean hydrogen production technology that can be used for small fueling stations to the largest industrial applications. Aurora says the technology can produce clean hydrogen without generating CO2 emissions or consuming water and has the potential to reduce global CO2 emissions by 900 millions tons per year. Andrew Gillis, C-E-O of Aurora Hydrogen, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
The Bill Gates-Backed Air Conditioning Startup Reducing Emissions and Energy Costs
Dr. Daniel Betts, CEO of Blue Frontier, Inc., joins Cheddar News to discuss Blue Frontier's innovative new air conditioning technology that landed a $20 million investment round from Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures. The company claims it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 85 percent and a 60 percent reduction in annual energy use.
Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) The $369 billion climate and tax package Democrats in the Senate proposed this week could have far-reaching effects on the kinds of cars that Americans drive, where those cars are made and how the country produces its energy. The legislation also aims to break China’s hold on battery supply chains.
Cost-of-living payments branded insufficient as energy bills soar
Ministers must offer bigger cost-of-living support payments as energy bills are expected to soar further this winter, a committee of MPs has said. Financial help for the vulnerable and poor needed to be "updated" to reflect higher bills in October, they said. Witnesses told the Business Committee: "If you think...
Biden launches programs to help Americans deal with extreme heat and higher air-conditioning bills
As the nation swelters through a summer filled with record-high temperatures, the Biden administration is unveiling a new set of actions intended to help Americans cope with the heat and the soaring electricity costs that accompany it. On Tuesday, the federal government launched Heat.gov, a website that promotes planning and...
EV maker Lucid halves 2022 production forecast as supply chain snarls hit
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lucid Group (LCID.O) on Wednesday halved its production forecast for electric vehicles, blaming extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges, sending its shares down 10% after the bell.
NuScale’s small modular reactor design to get the regulatory thumbs-up
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is about to do something it hasn’t done in years: certify the design for a brand new reactor. The agency has directed staff to sign off on NuScale's small modular reactor design, saying it "meets the agency’s applicable safety requirements." The reactor could be the first of a coming wave of advanced reactors angling for the regulatory green light.
ANA Releases Hybrid Generator Systems
ANA has launched all-new Energy Boss hybrid energy systems for power generation and energy storage in construction sites. The mobile platform integrates generators with new battery technology and control systems to minimize fuel, emissions and service while also meeting power demand. Energy Boss is available in a variety of battery capacity options and can be stacked. These models are powered by fast-charging and discharging, long-life cycle life batteries, coupled with a generator providing a recharging current when the load is higher or for extended runtimes.
Coorest Receives Chainlink Grant to Develop dApp for Carbon Trading, Offsetting
With growing global concern around the climate emergency and unsustainable agricultural practices, many countries, enterprises, and startups are “collaborating to build sustainable solutions that tackle the harmful effects of climate change,” according to an update from Chainlink. At the forefront of the battle against climate change are “extensive...
EV maker Lucid again cuts production targets as logistics challenges cripple output
Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group again cut its production targets Wednesday. Supply chain and logistics challenges mean demand for the company's EVs far outpaces its output. The company said it now has over 37,000 reservations for its Air electric luxury sedan, but it delivered just 679 cars in the second quarter.
Deep in the Democrats’ Climate Bill, Analysts See More Wins for Clean Energy Than Gifts for Fossil Fuel Business
Although Senate leaders have included plenty of favors for the fossil fuel industry in the big climate package they hope to advance this week, most analysts have concluded these concessions amount to consolation prizes in a deal where clean energy is the clear winner. At least three separate analyses by...
