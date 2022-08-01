ERS Texas commits $20m to private real estate

irei.com
Florida SBA re-ups with three existing real estate managers
The State Board of Administration (SBA) of Florida has shared a number of new commitments that were made with four existing real estate managers. According to a new managers report for the second quarter 2022, SBA Florida placed $102.5 million and $40 million each in core and noncore vehicles managed by Invesco Advisors, $82.8 million in a noncore joint venture managed by Core and Value Advisors (Stockbridge), $80.3 million in a core joint venture managed by Heitman Capital Management, and $22.2 million and $10.8 million in non-core joint ventures managed by L&B Realty Advisors.
Florida continues to boast strong demand for apartment market
Sun Belt cities dominated the top 10 rent growth markets in July with eight out of 10 located within the region, according to Apartments.com, a CoStar Group company. “Throughout the month of July, while multifamily yearly rents continued to perform well above historical averages, the deceleration of rent growth quickened at a time when markets typically post their best results,” said Jay Lybik, national director of multifamily analytics, CoStar Group. “The deteriorating rent situation highlights a significant collapse of demand in the sector when new unit deliveries are projected to hit 230,000 in the second half of 2022.”
Emily Ekland joins NYSTRS as senior adviser to the executive director and CIO
The New York State Teachers’ Retirement System (NYSTRS) has appointed Emily Ekland as senior adviser to the executive director and CIO. She will be responsible for strategic planning efforts and special projects for the pension fund. Ekland succeeds Beth Bonacquist, who retired from the role in October 2021 after...
