A memorial service for 94 year old Gerrit Horstman, of Sioux Center, will be held on Friday at 1:30pm at the New Life Reformed Church in Sioux Center with Rev. Dan Kruse officiating. A prayer service will precede the memorial beginning at 12:30pm at the church. Burial will follow the prayer service at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center. Memorials may be directed to benefit New Life Reformed Church in Sioux Center. The Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO