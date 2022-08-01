ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Sioux City Journal

Sioux Center brothers topple over competition in TV domino-building show

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Sometimes, it's good to be a nerd. Alex and Derek Koops, along with teammate Lyle Broughton, of Hopkinson, Massachusetts, were named America's first-ever "Domino Masters" in the Fox television series of the same name. Representing Team Dominerds, the trio competed against 15 other domino-builders during...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

We all scream for ice cream

Andy’s Ice Cream offers sweet treats in the summer. Andy Domoras is in the happiness business. The 18-year-old Spirit Lake High School grad is following in his parents’ footsteps and is making people happy through food. Andy is the son of local restaurant entrepreneurs Tom and Juliana Domoras,...
Kickin Country 100.5

Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes

Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Parker parents share loss of son to fentanyl poisoning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 46 people have died from overdose, mostly fentanyl poisoning, in the Sioux Falls area from January of 2021 through May of this year. 29-year-old Alex Koller was among them, but Alex is much more than a statistic. He was an athlete, a talented musician and had a winning personality. His parents are sharing the story of his tragic death in order to raise awareness about the prevalence and danger of fentanyl.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Center, IA
Iowa Entertainment
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY 1ST RESPONDERS GEAR UP FOR NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

THE NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK INVITES SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT ON TUESDAY EVENING AT NINE DIFFERENT LOCATIONS. POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS IT’S A GREAT WAY TO GET TO KNOW LOCAL OFFICERS AND OTHER LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS:. NIGHTOUT3 OC…ORGANIZE THESE EVENTS. :18. MCCLURE SAYS THE EVENT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Dillard’s to open at Empire Mall next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Arts Events#Photography#Interior Design#Creativity#Sioux Center Arts#The Arts Department#Arts Picnic
kicdam.com

Clay County Clash Racing Results

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A total of 86 race cars filled the pit area at the Clay County Fair Speedway Monday night for the “Clay County Clash.”. Picking up a $1,000 paycheck in the A features were Elijah Zevenbergen in the Stock Car class; Jacob Hobscheidt in the Modifieds; Matt Looft in the Sport-Mod division; Cory Probst in the Hobby Stock class; and also Kaytee DeVries winning the Sport Compact feature.
SPENCER, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Gerrit Horstman

A memorial service for 94 year old Gerrit Horstman, of Sioux Center, will be held on Friday at 1:30pm at the New Life Reformed Church in Sioux Center with Rev. Dan Kruse officiating. A prayer service will precede the memorial beginning at 12:30pm at the church. Burial will follow the prayer service at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center. Memorials may be directed to benefit New Life Reformed Church in Sioux Center. The Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake

The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORM LAKE, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

New owner of Argus Leader building excited to keep the news in-house

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Argus Leader announced the new owner of their building is excited to keep the Argus Leader team working in the same building they’ve operated out of since 1957 at 200 S. Minnesota. Eight months ago, representatives of the organization said they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.
kiwaradio.com

ISU Pickup Destroyed In Fire Northeast Of Doon

Doon, Iowa– An Iowa State University pickup was destroyed in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near Doon. According to Doon Fire Chief Blake Van Bemmel, at about 12:10 p.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle on fire on 240th Street west of Harrison Avenue, three miles east of Doon, a mile north on Highway 75, and a half mile east.
DOON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Fire Near Inwood Destroys About 30 Hay Bales

Inwood, Iowa– About 30 round hay bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 9:10 a.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a bale fire near 1327 Able Boulevard, four miles west of Inwood and then a mile and a half southwest on Able Boulevard.
INWOOD, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Morning rollover causes rush hour delays

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — An accident on Gordon Drive closed one lane of traffic during the morning commute on Monday. A work van rolled after being struck by another vehicle just before 8 a.m. The accident happened not far from the IHOP restaurant. Traffic was slowed to one lane...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Fire In Hog Confinement Damages Building Near George

George, Iowa– A hog building was damaged in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 10:55 a.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a hog pit fire at 1747 Kennedy Avenue, three and a half miles north of George.
GEORGE, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Four Injured in Crash Southwest of Sioux Center

Four people were injured in a crash at an uncontrolled intersection southwest of Sioux Center Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City was driving a delivery van westbound on 430th...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kyoutv.com

So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening, Aug. 1st, in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5:00 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA

