ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Welcome to August: Here’s what you’re doing this month

By Milwaukee Record Staff
milwaukeerecord.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
milwaukeerecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitchfork

Whitmer Thomas Announces Tour and New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Rigamarole”: Watch

Whitmer Thomas has announced his new album, The Older I Get the Funnier I Was, with a new video for the lead single “Rigamarole.” The album is due out October 21 via Hardly Art. “Rigamarole” features Jay Som’s Melina Duterte (who also produced the album), Al Menne of Great Grandpa, Christian Lee Hutson, and Harrison Whitford, who plays guitar in Phoebe Bridgers’ touring band. Below, check out the video for “Rigamarole,” as well as Thomas’ upcoming tour dates with Al Menne.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Waiting for Columbus (Super Deluxe Edition)

During their heyday in the mid-1970s, Little Feat had the reputation of being your favorite band's favorite band. Other groups sold more records and tickets, but Little Feat cultivated a deep, passionate cult through their funky concoctions of New Orleans soul, California country-rock, and urban blues, a blend that was plenty appealing on record but found its natural home onstage. Little Feat were aware of the chasm between their studio sets and concerts, so they aimed to channel that kinetic energy onto Waiting for Columbus, the 1978 double live album that’s now been expanded into an eight-CD box set with three complete concerts that provided the source for the original LP. Like many double-live sets of the era, this was the album that crystallized the band’s appeal, capturing the elastic, elusive charms of a group that wandered on the fringes of rock counterculture since the late ’60s.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy