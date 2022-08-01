UK Basketball players to take calls at the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon

www.whas11.com
'I couldn't even imagine': Police donate cruisers to depleted departments in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police departments in eastern Kentucky took a serious blow to their cruiser fleets after the historic flooding. "If I were in those shoes, I would want people to step up and be there for us," Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said. "I couldn't even imagine. The majority of your fleet is gone."
The Oldham County Fair is open this week only
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Slip on your cowboy boots and grab your ten-gallon hat, the Oldham County Fair is back in town!. You and your family can participate in all the fair has to offer Tuesday Aug. 2 to Saturday Aug. 6. Admission is $15 per person, however, kids 29...
'That should all be recognized somehow': Louisville artists design sculpture for late glass artist Stephen Powell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of artists in Kentucky are honoring their friend, the late glass artist Stephen Rolfe Powell in the best way they know. Through art. The artists are building a sculpture at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. The stainless-steel sculpture, when completed, will stand 25 feet...
Kentuckian wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing, officials say
KENTUCKY, USA — If you're waking up this morning looking to win big, check your lottery tickets!. While the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by someone in Illinois, one Kentuckian will still wake up Saturday a millionaire. They are one of 26 million-dollar winners across the country.
Police: Teen boy last seen in Simpsonville found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 17-year-old boy from Crestwood, Ky. who was reported missing on July 27, has been found safe according to Oldham County Police Department. Trace P. Wynn left his home in Crestwood Tuesday evening and was last seen at a friend's house in Simpsonville, officials say. Wynn...
Southern Indiana school district welcomes students back to the classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Greater Clark County Schools students are back in the classroom, the first district in the Louisville area to start the fall semester. GCCS Transportation Director Daniel Border says the school district is starting the school year with enough bus drivers. "It's been an uphill battle," Border...
Oldham County Police investigating fatal motorcycle, pickup truck crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Oldham County Police Department (OCPD) is investigating a fatal accident that left one person dead Sunday. OCPD said around 7 p.m. on Gum Street, various emergency services responded to a reported crash that happened between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer. Police...
Shelby County's solar facility expands
SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. — Shelby County’s solar farm has expanded. The solar share facility’s fifth section is up and running, bringing its total to more than 6,000 solar panels. About 500 LG&E and KU residential and business customers have subscribed to use the new section. They will earn...
Jeffersontown Police arrest 2 suspects for 2020 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersontown Police arrested two men for a deadly shooting in a hotel parking lot just after Christmas 2020. According to court records, the men are accused of shooting at three people in a car, killing Madin Ali, outside the Ramada Plaza on Plantside Drive. A witness...
