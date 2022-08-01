LIMESTONE MAN KILLED IN SIDE-BY-SIDE CRASH

www.wpxz1041fm.com
WFMJ.com
One injured in car-truck crash in Unity
One man is being treated at Mercy Hospital in Boardman following a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer in Unity Township. According to State Troopers, the accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at Routes 14 and 170. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with injuries...
butlerradio.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Cornfield
Police were called to the scene of a vehicle that had gone into a cornfield. According to State Police, officials were dispatched to Unionville Road in Center Township on Wednesday (July 27) around 6am where they found the Chevy Cruze in the field. Officials say a 36-year-old Butler driver was...
explore venango
Police: Man Crashes into Fence, Flees Scene Before Wrecking Again
ROUSEVILLE BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a hit-and-run crash in Rouseville Borough on Friday. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, July 29, along Cherry Run Road, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2014 Buick Verano driven...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County
SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
wpxz1041fm.com
POLICE INVESTIGATING BREAK-IN, THEFT IN CLYMER WOMAN’S HOME
State police are investigating a theft that happened on July 3rd in Green Township. Authorities say that at 3:30 PM, someone broke into a home of a 53-year-old Clymer woman on Route 286 East and stole a stainless steel, black onyx and rose gold wedding ring, and other items, valued at $385.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Delmont man killed when garbage truck crashed into Wilmerding homes
A garbage truck driver from Delmont died early Tuesday morning after the truck he was driving rolled over and crashed into three houses in Wilmerding. The victim, Dana M. Rodericks, 47, was driving a truck that had been traveling on Jefferson Street and attempted to turn onto the 400 block of Patton Street when it tipped over and crashed into the houses at about 4 a.m., Allegheny County Police said. Rodericks died at the scene.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Additional Details on Limestone Man Killed in UTV Crash
STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released additional information regarding a side-by-side accident that killed a Limestone man early Saturday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred at 3:56 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County. Police say 23-year-old Dyllan...
Coroner Called When Garbage Truck Slams In Western PA Home: Reports
One person has died after a garbage truck hit a home in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, August 2, according to multiple media outlets. The rollover crash into the home happened in the 300 block of Patton Street, Wilmerding around 4 a.m., reports WPXI. A second home was damaged in the...
explore venango
Teen Seriously Injured After Crashing into Tree
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash last week. (Photo courtesy of Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Mercer-based State Police, on July 25 around 5:46 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Greenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on West Jamestown Road in Greene Township, Mercer County.
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
explore venango
Police Release Details: Man Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes Into Tree
SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Utica man escaped injuries after he swerved to miss a deer and crashed his SUV. According to Mercer-based State Police, 61-year-old Daniel M. Schmidt, was traveling north on Glenn School Road in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County, on July 4 around 11:37 p.m. when the accident happened.
Harrison City community rallies around 6-year-old boy after accident leads to amputation of his feet
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Penn Township — Harrison City community is rallying around a local family after a horrible medical call over the weekend left a 6-year-old boy in the hospital. Little Liam had to be flown to Children’s Hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend...
Small plane veers off runway, into trees in Venango County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FAA is investigating after a small plane veered off the runway and into some trees in Venango County.The agency told KDKA-TV that it happened after the single-engine plane landed on a grass strip near Cranberry, Venango County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.It is not clear if anyone was hurt.
explore venango
Woman Seriously Injured in Route 8 Crash
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman was rushed to an Erie hospital following a one-vehicle crash along State Route 8. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred as a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva operated by 46-year-old Karla J. Macormac, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 8, near Fisherman Cove Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 9:35 p.m. on Friday, July 29.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Flown by STAT MedEvac After Rollover Crash in Bell Township
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people were transported by STAT MedEvac following a one-vehicle crash along Sandy Ridge Road on Wednesday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:29 p.m. along Sandy Ridge Road, in Bell Township, Clearfield County. Police say 33-year-old Stephen R. Clark,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Accused of Stealing Two Cases of Natty Light From Sheetz
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Man Accused of Stealing Two Cases of Beer From Convenience Store. PSP Franklin responded to the Sheetz, along U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Monday, August 1 around 12:56 a.m. for a report of a male subject stealing two cases of beer.
wpxz1041fm.com
DUBOIS MAN CHARGED IN ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
A DuBois man is facing several charges following an incident of road rage on State Route 219 in Washington Township. According to ExploreJeffersonPA.Com, 35-year-old Scott Alan Hall is accused of pointing a gun at two people who were in another vehicle after a dispute of lane merging and tailgating. Hall...
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Corsica Man Accused of Punching Victim in Face During Domestic Dispute
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was arrested for allegedly punching his boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Brandon Schnarrs, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Tuesday, July 26:
