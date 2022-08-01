ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene police investigate man accused of abusing 6-year-old, runaway teen in separate child sex crimes

By Erica Garner
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene police are investigating a man accused of abusing a 6-year-old child and a runaway teen during two separate sex crime incidents.

Lane Myers was arrested Saturday on warrants for Sexual Assault of a Child and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, issued in connection to both sets of allegations.

Court documents from the first case, where Myers is facing the Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child charge, say a child came forward in 2021 and claimed he had sexually assaulted her when she was 6 or 7 years old.

The documents state this child was then able to describe an incident of sexual assault that occurred one day after school when she was around 6-years-old.

In the second case, court documents reveal a 15-year-old runaway teen was found to be with Myers. When reading text messages between the two, investigators determined they were in a romantic relationship and learned they had sent nude pictures to each other.

Both Myers and the teen initially denied having a sexual relationship, but the documents state that when the teen was interviewed a few days later, she did admit to having a sexual relationship with Myers and said she feared she could be pregnant.

In a follow up interview, Myers did also admit to the sexual relationship, according to the documents.

Myers remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $235,000.

BigCountryHomepage

Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Most Wanted’ Abilene man accused of child endangerment after, 1-and-2-year-old test positive for cocaine & marijuana

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A ‘Most Wanted’ Abilene man is accused of child endangerment after two young children tested positive for narcotics. Marquees Haynes has been the featured fugitive on the Abilene Police Department’s Wanted Wednesday segment for multiple weeks. Haynes has been charged with two counts of Child Endangerment, which he was arrested and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

