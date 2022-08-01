Norfolk Police Division arrests man for domestic violence

www.norfolkneradio.com
Plainview man stabbed, victim and suspect both arrested
Last Saturday, Plainview Police received a call from CHI Health in Plainview regarding a stabbing victim that admitted himself into the Emergency Room. According to Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg, Plainview Police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the hospital to find a male with three stab wounds and several cuts on his hands.
Norfolk man injured and arrested in crash
Monday afternoon, Norfolk Police arrested a Pierce man who injured himself following a single vehicle accident in the 1000 block of South 13th Street. According to Captain Mike Bauer, James Houska, 30, was driving northbound through the parking lot of a South 13th Street business, when he went under the business sign and drove into corporation gulch.
Norfolk Police searching for missing teens
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a pair of missing 14-year-olds. According Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden have both been reported missing. The boys' grandmother said that Janis had been missing since last Thursday, and Eden had been missing since...
Two Sentenced in Connection with Burglary in Pilger
Stanton County District Court sentenced Carl Epley, 35 of Fremont to 4-6 years in prison for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and One year for Theft on Monday. Sheriff’s connected Epley and co-defendant Jennifer Oswald, 41, of Beemer to a burglary of a farm-house south of Pilger last fall. Both suspects were arrested earlier this year following an investigation.
Fight led to stabbing in northeast Nebraska, police say
Nebraska police arrested a man after they said a fight led to a stabbing.
Pierce man drives into Corporation Gulch, gets DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities cited a Pierce man with a DUI after driving into a ditch Tuesday night. The Norfolk Police Division said they and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle accident around 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 2. NPD said that the accident happened in the 1000 block...
Winnetoon man accused of stabbing Plainview man during fight
PLAINVIEW, Neb. -- Two northeast Nebraska men are facing charges after one allegedly stabbed the other during a weekend incident. On Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Plainview Police Department received a call from CHI Health in Plainview regarding a stabbing victim, identified as Michael Reifers from Plainview. According to...
Norfolk man arrested on assault charges in Nebraska, outstanding California warrant
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested in Norfolk after police discovered he was wanted on an extraditable warrant from California. On Sunday at 6:48 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Roland Drive for an alleged assault. The caller reported that 44-year-old Thomas J. Ingram, of Norfolk, threw a cigarette lighter and a lit cigarette at her, causing a burn on her leg. She also said that he had taken her phone in an attempt to keep her from calling for assistance.
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
Authorities identify victim killed in 3-vehicle crash near Beemer
The victim and others involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Cuming County, Nebraska, have been identified.
Norfolk first responders use Norfolk Crush-owned properties for training
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk’s first responders were busy the last two weeks with some training exercises thanks in part to an agreement with incoming business Norfolk Crush. In preparation for construction of its soybean facility, Norfolk Crush acquired approximately 480 acres of farm property northeast of Norfolk, near Nucor. One of the areas that was purchased for the plant contained a farmhouse. Norfolk Crush allowed Norfolk Police and Fire to use the house for training before it is demolished for construction of the plant.
Car hits 61-year-old woman leaving restaurant in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accident in Norfolk sent a 61-year-old woman to the hospital on Saturday. The victim's husband told NCN they were reportedly exiting the KFC when a gray car suddenly hit his cane-bound wife. He said he believes she should be okay, but that this was a serious accident.
Norfolk lays groundwork for more temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk has opened the opportunity for more temporary, emergency housing locations. The move follows suit with a decision made back in July to allow certain properties in town to become future temporary homes for Ukrainian refugees. The housing units would be provided with all necessary utilities and are not expected to be permanent fixtures. The locations discussed during Monday's meeting are all owned by Behavioral Health Specialists Inc. The temporary units would be located at 923 E. Norfolk Ave, 105 Recovery Road, 107 Recovery Road, and 111 Recovery Road.
Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins
Jay Beckby, owner of Beckby's Motors, said his business is not seeing nearly as many customers coming through its doors since the construction began blocking off the entrance to the parking lot. Park expansions in Grand Island kicks off with ground breaking. Updated: 7 hours ago. A ground breaking ceremony...
Norfolk declares section of city blight and substandard
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A section of Norfolk known as the Big Red Keno Area has now been deemed blight and substandard. The designation came Monday night during Norfolk's city council meeting. While Big Red Keno is a part of the area studied by JEO Consulting, its building is not the focus of the study. Instead, the name comes from the company Big Red Keno, which requested JEO to perform the survey.
Norfolk holds groundbreaking for Riverfront Project
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A groundbreaking for a community project took place in northeast Nebraska Tuesday. The City of Norfolk broke ground on the North Fork River Restoration project in Johnson Park Tuesday morning. The project had been planned for decades but since 2018, the city has been raising funds to...
Temporary housing change of plans for Ukrainian refugees
The Norfolk City Council has passed a resolution essentially amending its decision from the July 18 meeting, to suspend city code and allow for temporary housing units to be placed West 7th Street property owned by the Orphan Grain Train. At Monday’s meeting of the city council, City Administrator Andy...
Nebraska Hall of Fame nominee has connection to Albion
A prominent Nebraska landscape architect, who has a connection to Albion, is one of the nominees for induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame in 2024. Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission members are currently holding hearings for eight individuals who were nominated for possible selection as the next Nebraska Hall of Fame inductee.
Northeast Community College selected for entrepreneurship initiative
Northeast Community College is one of just 15 community colleges nationwide to be selected to participate in the Entrepreneurial College of the Future Initiative. Northeast President, Dr. Leah Barrett says the college has a diverse set of programs that span everything from diesel mechanics to early childhood development. "Many of...
