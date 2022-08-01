DUBOIS MAN CHARGED IN ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

A Bradford woman who had pled guilty in connection with a theft of copper and car batteries failed to show up for sentencing on Friday. According to the McKean County Sheriff’s Office, a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Kylie Jo McLaughlin. McLaughlin pled guilty back in March to one count of receiving stolen property in connection with a theft from the Universal Pressure Pumping Well facility last July.

