DUBOIS MAN CHARGED IN ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

POLICE INVESTIGATING BREAK-IN, THEFT IN CLYMER WOMAN’S HOME
State police are investigating a theft that happened on July 3rd in Green Township. Authorities say that at 3:30 PM, someone broke into a home of a 53-year-old Clymer woman on Route 286 East and stole a stainless steel, black onyx and rose gold wedding ring, and other items, valued at $385.
Corsica Man Accused of Punching Victim in Face During Domestic Dispute
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was arrested for allegedly punching his boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Brandon Schnarrs, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Tuesday, July 26:
Two Altoona men facing charges after overdosing with child
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A child alerting a neighbor to call 911 has led to charges for two Altoona men who overdosed in the home with the kid, according to police. Scott Tilson, 37 and Brian Tilson, 58 overdosed on heroin at the 2000 block of Beale Avenue on Tuesday at about 7:53 p.m., according to […]
Reynoldsville Man Faces Charges for Reconnecting Water After It Was Shut Off for Nonpayment
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing charges for reportedly reconnecting the water in his apartment after it was shut off for nonpayment. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Richard S. Guthridge in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Monday, August 1.
Police Release Additional Details on Limestone Man Killed in UTV Crash
STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released additional information regarding a side-by-side accident that killed a Limestone man early Saturday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred at 3:56 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County. Police say 23-year-old Dyllan...
Area Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
WOODWARD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield County man was killed after his motorcycle overturned and struck a vehicle in Woodward Township on Monday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:51 a.m. on Monday, August 1, along West Hannah Street, in Woodward Township, Clearfield County.
BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County
SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
Altoona man accused of strangling woman over bed sheets
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say an argument over bed sheets led to him being accused of strangling and cutting a woman. Hunter Grossman, 22, is facing aggravated assault and strangulation charges after Altoona police were called to an apartment on the 2500 block of Maple Avenue on […]
LIMESTONE MAN KILLED IN SIDE-BY-SIDE CRASH
A man from Limestone was killed on Saturday morning in a side-by-side accident. ExploreVanango.Com reports, 23 year old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads was pronounced deceased by the Clarion County Coroner just before 5 am following a crash that occurred along Southern Avenue in Strattanville. The published report adds his death is...
Man Suffers Minor Injury After Flipping Over Vehicle on Route 45
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A Centre County man came away with minor injuries after flipping over his vehicle on Route 45 Sunday morning. Milton state police say injured was 37-year-old William Evans, who was taken to Geisinger, but there is no update on his medical condition. Troopers say Evans was not wearing a seat belt.
Altoona man cuts woman holding her infant, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police said he cut a woman who was holding her infant child, according to Altoona police. Tyson James Mountain, 23, is facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after police were called to a home on the 600 block […]
Homeless man disrupts Pa. church service, attacks trooper: police
A homeless man was jailed Sunday, accused of disrupting a church service and assaulting a state trooper who suffered a broken left hand, authorities said. State police in Ebensburg charged Eric John Henico, 44, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, simple assault, disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting. According...
STATE POLICE TO HAVE SOBRIETY CHECKPOINTS IN AUGUST
The Pennsylvania State Police based in Punxsutawney will be conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout this month. Their zero tolerance policy will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth.
Bench Warrant for McLaughlin, Goodmote-Miller
A Bradford woman who had pled guilty in connection with a theft of copper and car batteries failed to show up for sentencing on Friday. According to the McKean County Sheriff’s Office, a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Kylie Jo McLaughlin. McLaughlin pled guilty back in March to one count of receiving stolen property in connection with a theft from the Universal Pressure Pumping Well facility last July.
Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
Crews on scene of fire at Johnstown business; roadway closed
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Crews from multiple Johnstown-area departments are on scene of a building fire at a popular Johnstown restaurant. First responders were dispatched to the Baker's Loaf, located along Franklin Street, Tuesday afternoon for reports of "heavy smoke" coming from the building. Authorities say responding crews discovered...
Woman Seriously Injured in Route 8 Crash
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman was rushed to an Erie hospital following a one-vehicle crash along State Route 8. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred as a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva operated by 46-year-old Karla J. Macormac, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 8, near Fisherman Cove Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 9:35 p.m. on Friday, July 29.
I-80 reopened following westbound accident
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – I-80 is now reopened following a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on the westbound side of traffic. The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The accident is on the westbound side from Milesburg to Snow Shoe. As of 9:00, the roadway is open again.
PENNDOT ALERTS DRIVERS TO COMING LANE CLOSURES
PennDOT is alerting drivers to long-term lane closures on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 78: Brookville to Exit 70: Strattanville beginning at 7 in the morning on August 8th. There will be multiple lane closures that will alternate between the left and right lanes throughout the duration of...
