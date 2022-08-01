ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Angelina Jolie Reveals That Daughter Zahara Is Headed to Spelman College

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
They grow up so fast! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked every inch the teenager as she got to rock out with her mom Angelina Jolie at a concert in Rome on Saturday, July 9. The 16-year-old fledgling dancer and the Maleficent star, 47, were spotted enjoying the sounds of the 2021 Eurovision winner Måneskin. The adorable mother/daughter pair — both dressed in black — looked to be having a blast as they kept laughing, smiling and singing along to the band’s songs.
Cheers to the next chapter! Angelina Jolie celebrated with daughter Zahara as the teenager prepares to start school at Spelman College. "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year," the Eternals actress, 47, captioned a celebratory Instagram post on Sunday, July 31, as Zahara, 17, posed with fellow students. "A […]
Festive! Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went incognito in a black outfit while shopping for a large birthday balloon. The 16-year-old kept things casual as she stepped outside wearing a black sweatshirt and matching shorts and sneakers, while wearing a face mask in Los Feliz, California, according to photos obtained by Hollywood Life. She also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun while carrying a plastic bag and a colorful balloon that read “Happy Birthday” in one hand.
Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
The actor and philanthropist, 47, just rocked out with her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, at a concert in Rome on Saturday. They were among the more than 70,000 spectators who packed the city’s historic Circus Maximus venue to watch the Italian glam rock band Måneskin, winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.
Brad Pitt has been putting on quite the fashion show as he promotes his new movie "Bullet Train" — and the L.A. premiere was no exception!. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Brad, who was dressed in a lime-green suit, as he talked about fashion, his friendship with co-star Sandra Bullock, daughter Zahara attending Spelman College, and more.
