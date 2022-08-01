Angelina Jolie Reveals That Daughter Zahara Is Headed to Spelman College

www.romper.com
Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara's College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter's Future
Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh's Dancing: 'Brings A Tear To The Eye'
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I've never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Bonds With Mom Angelina Jolie At Manekin Concert In Rome: Photos
They grow up so fast! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked every inch the teenager as she got to rock out with her mom Angelina Jolie at a concert in Rome on Saturday, July 9. The 16-year-old fledgling dancer and the Maleficent star, 47, were spotted enjoying the sounds of the 2021 Eurovision winner Måneskin. The adorable mother/daughter pair — both dressed in black — looked to be having a blast as they kept laughing, smiling and singing along to the band’s songs.
Angelina Jolie Is Happy Ex Brad Pitt 'Stepped Up' To Make Trip To Rome Where He Visited The Kids, Source Shares: 'A Huge Weight Off Her Shoulders'
On better terms? Earlier this week, Brad Pitt was spotted in the Rome, Italy, airport, where it was reported he was visiting his kids, who are abroad with their mother, Angelina Jolie. According to Hollywood Life, the handsome hunk, 58, traveled across the world to see the twins, Knox and...
Angelina Jolie Does the Electric Slide With HBCU Families as Daughter Zahara Gets Ready to Attend Spelman College
Cheers to the next chapter! Angelina Jolie celebrated with daughter Zahara as the teenager prepares to start school at Spelman College. "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year," the Eternals actress, 47, captioned a celebratory Instagram post on Sunday, July 31, as Zahara, 17, posed with fellow students. "A […]
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shops for Birthday Balloon in Black Outfit
Festive! Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went incognito in a black outfit while shopping for a large birthday balloon. The 16-year-old kept things casual as she stepped outside wearing a black sweatshirt and matching shorts and sneakers, while wearing a face mask in Los Feliz, California, according to photos obtained by Hollywood Life. She also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun while carrying a plastic bag and a colorful balloon that read “Happy Birthday” in one hand.
Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done
Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
TODAY.com
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh rock out at concert in Rome
The actor and philanthropist, 47, just rocked out with her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, at a concert in Rome on Saturday. They were among the more than 70,000 spectators who packed the city’s historic Circus Maximus venue to watch the Italian glam rock band Måneskin, winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.
Brad Pitt gives his opinion on Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's viral dance moves
Brad Pitt gives his view on his 16-year-old daughter’s viral dance moves. The actor, who shares Shiloh with Angelina Jolie, said he gets emotional whenever he sees his talented girl giving her all on the dance floor. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” the 58-year-old...
Brad Pitt Is 'Casually Dating' and 'Having Fun' Amid Angelina Jolie Winery Drama
Back out there. Brad Pitt is "casually dating" again amid his battle with Angelina Jolie over Château Miraval, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. "He’s going out on dates and having fun," the source says of the Bullet Train actor, 58. "He is surrounding himself with a small group of […]
Brad Pitt on Owing Sandra Bullock 'So Many Favors,' Zahara Attending Spelman, and More (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has been putting on quite the fashion show as he promotes his new movie "Bullet Train" — and the L.A. premiere was no exception!. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Brad, who was dressed in a lime-green suit, as he talked about fashion, his friendship with co-star Sandra Bullock, daughter Zahara attending Spelman College, and more.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt will attend historically Black Spelman College, Angelina Jolie says
Zahara Jolie-Pitt is joining the Spelman College family, her mother Angelina Jolie shared on Instagram.
