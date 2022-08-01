MULTIPLE FIRE CREWS CALLED TO NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP HOUSE FIRE

www.wpxz1041fm.com
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company Holds 52-Week Firearm Raffle
The Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company is holding a 52-week Gun Raffle. This raffle will be held from Jan 2, 2023, to Dec 25, 2023. Every Monday night during this period, Jackson Twp. Volunteer Fire Company will randomly select a participant's ticket from a drawing. That individual will be given 1 out of 52 potential firearms collectively valued at over $30,000. Firearms included in the drawings consist of handguns, rifles, and shotguns provided by Tall Timber Tactical, a family-owned firearm store located at 5160 PA-447, Canadensis, PA 1832.
32 years later, the July 1990 'Penny Doe' case in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, remains unsolved
“It was the day before my birthday. That’s one reason I’ll never forget it,” Angie Clinger told Dateline. “I was 7 turning 8.”. In the ‘90s, summertime meant one thing: playing outside all day until the street lamps turned on and you headed home for dinner.
Newly-hired part-time Kiski Twp. police officer already leaving department
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the newly approved part-time Kiski Township police officers is already leaving the department.According to the Tribune-Review, the officer has taken a different job.Four officers and a police secretary resigned earlier this month citing harassment and a hostile work environment.This week, the township interviewed three new candidates.For now, State Police are helping patrol the community.
2nd arrest for state trooper
A state trooper arrested this week on assault charges in Vernon is now facing additional charges. Jaime Solis was already charged with assaulting a victim in the presence of a child.
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Ashlynn Southerland
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.Ashlynn Southerland was last seen by her family on July 30. Police said her last known potential location was at a movie theater in Bridgeville on Aug. 2.Police said she is known to spend time in Brookline, Beechview and Dormont. She also may be in Mt. Lebanon. "Her phone is turned off and she may be in the company of adult males," officials said. She is 5-foot-1 with black hair and blue eyes. She has a scar under her right eye.Anyone with information can call 412-323-7141 or 412-323-7800.
