Trump-targeted Republican blasts Democrats for subsidizing his challenger

Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
Democrats and Republicans praise VP Harris' presence on campaign trail, but for very different reasons
Democrats and Republicans are praising plans for Vice President Kamala Harris to have an increased presence on the campaign trail ahead of this year's midterm elections, but for very different reasons. According to Politico, Harris and her team are planning to ramp up campaign and fundraising effort across red and...
Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury
HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
Democrats again meddle in a GOP primary, this time in Michigan
A national Democratic group is spending money in a Michigan Republican primary, the latest instance of the party's controversial moves to elevate far-right GOP candidates that Democrats believe would be easier to beat in the fall. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Monday released a new TV ad about John...
CNN Poll: Most voters say neither Republican nor Democratic congressional candidates have the right priorities
(CNN) — Neither Republican nor Democratic candidates for Congress are seen by most voters as having the right priorities, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. The survey finds voters closely divided in their preference for this year's midterm elections and on the potential consequences of a Republican victory.
Anti-Trump Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer LOSES re-election: Republican who voted to impeach ex-president is defeated by MAGA-backed John Gibbs
Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the US Capitol attack, lost in one of Tuesday's most closely-watched primary races against a Trump-backed candidate. The supermarket chain heir and military veteran formally conceded the race to John Gibbs after midnight in...
"Deeply troubling": Trump-backed GOP conspiracists just moved closer to control of Arizona elections
Republican election conspiracists endorsed by former President Donald Trump appear likely to sweep the Arizona Republican primaries, putting them closer to positions that would allow them to oversee the state's elections. Former news anchor Kari Lake, who was endorsed by Trump after saying it was "disqualifying" for Republicans to reject...
Pence has campaigned for 3 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election, report says
Former VP Mike Pence has stumped for some Republicans who voted to overturn 2020, NYT reports. Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 run, including campaigning for House candidates. Pence has also engaged in proxy battles with Trump in high-profile GOP gubernatorial primaries.
Former Republicans and Dems form third political party ahead of 2024
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is joining arms with dozens of former Democrats and Republicans, some of whom hail from the Bush and Reagan administrations, to form a new third political party to appeal to the millions of US voters who increasingly find themselves frustrated by the gridlocked two-party system.The Forward Party announced its entry onto the national stage on Wednesday, as was first reported by Reuters, and will be co-chaired by Christine Todd Whitman, a former Republican governor of New Jersey, and Mr Yang, who left the Democratic party last year to register as an independent and form...
Washington Examiner
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
House Dems blasts DCCC interference in GOP primaries boosting pro-Trump candidates
Democrats are experiencing internal tensions over their party's campaign offices pushing pro-Donald Trump candidates who believe the former president won the 2020 election. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is paying big money to boost GOP candidates who they see as weak opponents in local and state elections, regardless of political platform.
Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.
Primaries test Trump's hold on Republican Party
Voters in five states are picking their party's nominees for November's midterm elections. In Arizona, dueling Republican candidates backed by former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are once again exposing divisions. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
Democrats See Republicans as the Enemy, Not As Loyal Opposition | Opinion
Democrats have long portrayed Donald Trump as a singular threat to democracy.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
Democrats' blatant hypocrisy about the 2020 election and its aftermath
Democrats have spent months insisting that the aftermath of the 2020 election -- and January 6 in particular -- amounted to a fundamental threat to American democracy and was, therefore, above petty partisan politics.
3 Republicans who voted for impeachment face Trump-backed challengers Tuesday
Voters on Tuesday will decide the political fates of three House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., are all competing against Trump-backed...
