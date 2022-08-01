ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

OP-ED: Agriculture in the Chesapeake Bay is a Success: Not a Goal Post

By Op Ed
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46uJsd_0h0XcxyF00

In the 1980s, I spent most of my time as a young Marine stationed in Maryland. Whenever I was afforded leave, crabbing and fishing in the Chesapeake Bay was a top priority. Sharing stories, buying oysters for $10 a bushel and attempting to catch a quick bite to eat was quintessential relaxation. Even the famous rock fish was coming back strong, despite there being no restrictions on eating anything from the waters. As much as I enjoyed the bay, according to locals, fishing was not always possible as over-harvest, poor sewage systems and agriculture runoff had a negative impact on the region for decades. It wasn’t until the passage of the 1972 Clean Water Act was there any effort by industry and organizations to protect the watershed. Fast forward fifty years later, I would find myself leading an organization deeply involved in meeting the goals, set forth by the federal government, for the continued restoration and improvement of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

In June, the WVDA had the honor to host the annual meeting of the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture (SASDA). We chose Canaan Valley primarily to showcase the success West Virginia has had in making agriculture, energy and conservation work together. We even took agriculture leaders and attendees trout fishing on a stream removed from the 303d list for impaired streams. The fishing expedition and the meeting showed the effort our State and partners have made towards meeting the 2025 Restoration Goals for the Chesapeake Bay Program. These efforts have been a tremendous part of returning the natural beauty and tourism to the region. Despite our determination to achieve the original goals, we are now learning the Chesapeake Bay Commission wants to change the model and raise the bar, again.

Under proposed changes, there will be less effort for actual monitoring and use of water quality data to pinpoint remaining sources of bay pollution. Not only does this continue to put an unfair burden and discount the efforts agriculture has made, but it’s just bad science. Therefore, immediately following the SASDA conference, I hosted a meeting with the Chesapeake Bay states and their secretaries or commissioners. We were joined by the Virginia Commissioner and Delaware Secretary of Agriculture, as well as staff from Pennsylvania and Maryland. After discussing the methodology and proposed changes, we all agreed the current model works because it is data driven. Where changes need to be made is be addressing the other industries that are not pulling their weight to ensure they step up conservation practices. West Virginia farmers and communities have already kept their promises of implementing and maintaining these practices.

If we don’t hold every industrial sector accountable and, as a result, expect producers to make up the difference, we risk alienating all our farmers who have acted as good stewards of the land. In West Virginia, we have built a partnership around voluntary practices and cost-share programs to meet the goals of the Chesapeake Bay restoration. Raising the bar again signals to these producers that their effort was all for not and is a slap in the face to our farmers. By changing the model, we risk eroding any good will we have created with our producers and risk future conservation efforts. That is why we should focus on imploring others across the watershed to step up and implement conservation.

I know firsthand about implementing conservation practices and have seen their benefits to agriculture and the environment. I don’t know a single agriculture leader that doesn’t care about the environment and clean water as they are all essential to the success of the American farmer. But if we keep changing the rules, we are doomed to fail. The agriculture commissioners, secretaries and directors will be meeting soon to address our concerns as one voice. We will be working with our state and federal partners to combat this misguided plan and federal overreach. Our fear is, if the federal government is left unchecked, it could impact other watersheds throughout the country. We have sounded the alarm. We hope you share our concerns.

Kent A. Leonhardt

West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture

Comments / 1

Related
Phys.org

Researchers work to restore iconic West Virginia red spruce forests 

Clearcutting and wildfires decimated the red spruce, once the dominant, high-elevation tree species in West Virginia, in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Nowadays, only 10% of the state's historic red spruce coverage remains and it faces a new threat in climate change.  . West Virginia University researchers Donald Brown...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvexplorer.com

Dolly Sods among most remarkable regions in West Virginia

DAVIS, W.Va.—The Dolly Sods Wilderness is part of the Monongahela National Forest in the Allegheny Mountains. It is arguably one of the most remarkable natural regions in West Virginia, if not the entire East Coast. To get a sense of why that is, travelers need to understand what this...
TRAVEL
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income persons, especially low-income persons who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden. The West Virginia Development Office administers the...
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline

The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Maryland Industry
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
WVNT-TV

When does school start in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Our local Southern WV counties are colored in red.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake Bay#Op Ed#Trout Fishing#Clean Water Act#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Marine#Wvda#State
wvpublic.org

Biden Administration Invests In W.Va. Communities Struggling With Water Infrastructure

The Biden Administration is providing technical assistance to two West Virginia counties lacking basic water services. The assistance will help communities identify infrastructure needs and apply for federal dollars. The Environmental Protection Agency will use new and existing programs to help disadvantaged communities in Raleigh and McDowell Counties. The Closing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Industry
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia racehorse euthanized on track after collapse

WEST VIRGINIA- A racehorse at Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland was euthanized after it collapsed on the track. According to horse racing results company Equibase, ‘Little Christy’ had a “bad step and fell in mid-stretch, being euthanized on the track.’ This comes after a federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its […]
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
Lootpress

How High-Resolution Ocean Mapping Protects Coastal Communities

When Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana, it wasn’t the wind that created one of the costliest natural disasters in history; the real damage and loss of life was caused by flooding due to Katrina’s storm surge, which drowned the region in water for weeks. Total damages from Hurricane Katrina are estimated at $135 billion, and 40% of all deaths were due to drowning (Plyer 2016).
LOUISIANA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

How Pruntytown reformatory became a bogeyman in W.Va.

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va.—If you were an unruly boy growing up in West Virginia before the 1980s, there's a chance your misbehaviors were met with the threat of banishment to Pruntytown. Pruntytown! Any infraction that could not otherwise be dealt with might lead to the mention of the word by adults....
POLITICS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy