ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Here's Where To Get The Best Grilled Cheese In Texas

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPEb7_0h0XcuK400
Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like an old fashioned grilled cheese- they're delicious, they're nostalgic, and they're the epitome of comfort food .

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese. The website states, "Two slices of bread and some cheese might sound simple but, to many, finding the perfect grilled cheese is an endless (very tasty) mission."

According to LoveFOOD , the most delicious grilled cheese in Texas comes from Barrio Barista in San Antonio. The website explains:

"It stands to reason that the best grilled cheese in Texas should be beefed up with some good old barbecue. Barrio Barista uses tender chipotle-infused barbacoa and layers it up in (of course) thick-sliced Texas toast with avocado and cheese. Diners should be prepared to crave more as soon as they’re finished, because it really is that good – and goes perfectly with the tomato soup ."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best grilled cheese.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Grilled Cheese#Texas Toast#Barbecue#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

This Is The Most Famous TV Show Set In Texas

Some television shows, like The Office and Friends really pay homage to the states and cities that they are set in. In fact, it's now hard to think of Scranton, Pennsylvania without thinking of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company and the characters in The Office. But not all shows really showcase...
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Watch Out For These Powerful Stingers Washing Up Along Texas Beaches

Anyone planning to head to one of Texas' beautiful beaches should beware of some painful stingers washing ashore. My San Antonio reported that tons of a certain jellyfish-like species, known as the Portuguese man o'war, are washing up on the beaches. According to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, the animals are not really jellyfish, but a colony of smaller creatures working together as one large organism.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Creepy-Looking Invasive Species Discovered In Customs Stop At Texas Border

A creepy-looking invasive species was found in a customs stop at the Texas border. My San Antonio reported that the creepy creature is usually found in agave plant leaves. Agriculture specialists with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped the invasive species of beetle on July 18th at the Roma International Bridge port of entry. A news release states that the specialists were searching through produce in the back of a truck.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy