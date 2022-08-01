Albino alligator hatches at Florida wildlife park

www.fox13news.com
19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid
Officials removed two breeding females and many hatchlings.
This Part Fox, Part Wolf, Part Deer Creature Dubbed The “Maned Wolf,” Isn’t Apart Of Any Of Those Families
This kinda reminds me of that good ol’ fashioned dad joke from Dumb & Dumber, when Harry says:. “I once cross-bred a bulldog and a Shih Tzu… I called it a ‘bull shit.'”. However, all dad jokes aside, this is a real life situation, and it’s pretty...
Man finds "Frankenstone" diamond in Arkansas dirt
People can sift through pay dirt using a set of screens at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. When immersed in water, the finer materials wash away, and coarser rocks caught in the metal mesh become visible. Sometimes, diamonds come to light.
Invasive Animal Species in Florida and the Damage They Cause
Mira Meijer Burgers' Zoo, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Because of its warm climate, Florida has long attracted non-native residents. However, some of those residents are animals that have become invasive, and in many cases, arguably no longer welcome. Below is a list of common invasive animal species found in Florida:
Horror footage shows sharks up to 10 feet long circling Florida shoreline after one sinks its teeth into swimmer’s foot
HORROR footage shows the moment sharks up to 10 feet long circle the Florida shoreline following a spate of attacks in the state. The drone clip was taken by Paul Dabill off the coast of Jupiter Island on July 19. It is believed the footage shows lemon sharks, which can...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Two Alligators Kill a Florida Woman After Falling Into Pond at a Golf Course
An alligator attack led to the death of a Florida woman at a golf course pond last week. Local authorities confirm two alligators were involved in the assault. The duo gators snatched the woman who was struggling to stay above the surface after falling into the waters in the evening hours of Friday, July 15.
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
A 217-Pound Loggerhead Turtle Was Discovered Dragging Tires, Fishing Rods, & More In Florida
According the Miami Herald, a 217-pound loggerhead sea turtle was rescued off the Florida Panhandle, where rescuers realized that the massive turtle was carrying a ton of fishing debris. We’re talking about fishing rods, hooks, tons of fishing line, and weights. The sea turtle was discovered yesterday, after she...
Wealthy Florida Residents Up in Arms After Wild Hogs Take Over Their Town
Feral hogs have taken over the wealthy town of Sun City Center, Florida and claimed the yards, garbage and greenery as their own. Not surprisingly, residents are fed up with sharing their properties with the destructive animals. It’s unclear just how long the hogs have occupied the Florida neighborhood, but...
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Experts warn of dangerous species of caterpillar found in Florida
Recently, venomous critters called the tussock moth caterpillar have been found in Florida. According to researchers at the University of Florida, caterpillars reach maturity in mid-April and start looking for the right place to spin their cocoons.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
In Alabama, rare 400-pound spotted eagle ray jumps into boat, gives birth
When an Alabama family set out to wrangle a big fish for the 2022 Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, the last thing they expected was to see a rare spotted eagle ray come flopping into their boat. April Jones, along with her son, husband and father-in-law, were fishing off the...
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Caught in a River in South Africa
According to Wikipedia, the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) "also known as "the "Zambezi shark" (informally "zambi") in Africa, and "Lake Nicaragua shark" in Nicaragua, is a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers."
The Biggest Cat Fish Ever Recorded in the US was Caught in Kerr Lake, Virginia
Catfishes are easily identifiable by their barbels or whiskers coming out of the side of their face. Even though they are known to have been around since the time of the dinosaurs, they have not changed much from an anatomical perspective.
Bear protecting cubs picks up couple’s dog and runs off with it, Florida officials say
A couple’s dog was killed in a terrifying encounter with a bear near Navarre, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It happened Monday, July 18, and involved “an adult female black bear with young,” state officials told McClatchy News. Navarre is on the Florida Panhandle, about 23 mile east of Pensacola.
An ‘aggressive’ alligator was spotted at this Florida park. Watch it eat breakfast
A park in Central Florida was forced to close on Sunday morning after an “aggressive” alligator was spotted. According to Mount Dora Police Department’s Facebook page, Palm Island Park had to shut temporarily over safety concerns. A sign posted by authorities reportedly said “aggressive 10 foot plus...
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
