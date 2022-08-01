ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

I was England captain when women’s football struggled for attention: how far we’ve come

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkB3a_0h0Xclcl00

I watched history made at Wembley on Sunday, with my two young sons beside me. I couldn’t sleep that night. I just kept scrolling through social media to see all the joy and celebration, and then I watched the match all over again on TV – I didn’t want to miss one moment of this magnificent occasion. I’m tired, but I’m sure I’m not as tired as the Lionesses, who I know will have had a huge celebration – as we would have done when I was England captain between 2002 and 2012.

I’m immensely proud of the girls, and also feel fortunate that in my career I got to play a part in the elevation of the women’s game. I always said that as long as you leave England in a better place than it was when you first put the shirt on, and you fight and you work, then you can look yourself in the mirror and say: “I did everything I could for this sport.” I know I did.

Investment in the game has got us here – that, and the constant battle to change people’s perceptions. When I joined Arsenal aged 17, in 1996, I had to pay subs – around a fiver a week, which was a lot then, to play. You’d probably have to go back generations for that to have been the case for the men’s Arsenal team. I remember in 2009, when we lost the Euros final to Germany, arriving at Heathrow airport: there was not a single camera or journalist there. This time, I spoke at Trafalgar Square on Sunday before the match, and I couldn’t believe how many fans were out there supporting the team. The gulf between then and now is incredible.

I remember flying to the 2011 World Cup quarter final in economy class. The whole team had one physio and one doctor. We’d have to go to the hotel room after games and sit in baths of ice. Now the team has several physios and doctors and masseuses, as well as super-cold cryotherapy chambers. They’re getting more resources, which is key for athletes to allow them to focus on their fitness and performance.

I was lucky that I was playing for England in 2009, when the team were given central contracts, which allowed us to drop our jobs and train more. Many of the women I played for England with had other jobs – as firefighters, or postal workers – and I’d worked as a fitness instructor. When I joined Arsenal and became England captain, they made a role for me and a few of the other players as development officers, going into schools and talking to young girls and doing coaching sessions to inspire them.

Still, I’d get up at 6am, go to work, go straight to training, then get back at midnight to do it all over again. That is changing, but we need to keep the momentum going. And it needs to start at the grassroots. Every single girl should have the opportunity to play football at primary school. We need to normalise everyone playing football – even if it’s a kickabout at break-time.

We have incredible role models now including Leah Williamson, the England captain, at the very top of the game. We need to keep elevating it. Because the men’s fixtures are so condensed, they still dominate, but the clubs need to share their facilities more to allow women’s games to go ahead. Sponsorship, too, is key. Why would any company not want to do a commercial deal with this incredible team, these players and role models?

I’m proud to have been involved in women’s football: it’s honest, it’s passionate, it’s driven by pure love. If a female player stays on the floor, you know they’re hurt. Otherwise they just bounce up and get on with the game; they respect the ref, and play only with a wish to inspire and achieve and be incredible role models for the sport. If you’ve just got into the women’s game recently, welcome! Now get out there and go to games and enjoy this amazing journey. I promise you will never go to a Women’s Super League match and not feel better about the game afterwards.

When something is hard, when you’ve had to break through barriers to do it, it makes it all the more rewarding when you achieve. And that is what it feels like for me when I watch this team play. I’ve played with or against many of them – Jill Scott, Ellen White, Lucy Bronze – over the years. I know what they have gone through to be there. And I could not be more proud.

  • As told to Jenny Stevens. Faye White was England Women’s captain between 2002 and 2012 and is the longest-serving female captain of England to date

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Faye White
Daily Mail

'There's still one more trophy': Lucy Bronze warns England's rivals that 2023 World Cup glory is now in their sights as the hungover Lionesses party in Trafalgar Square after their Euro 2022 success

England have set their sights on winning the 2023 World Cup after clinching their first major trophy on Sunday night. The Lionesses celebrated their European Championship victory against Germany in front of 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. And manager Sarina Wiegman — who is set to be offered...
UEFA
The Independent

England’s top 5 stars of Euro 2022

The Wembley pitch is now glitter-free but the Lionesses were still sparkling in Trafalgar Square in front of the thousands who gathered on Monday to celebrate with the Euro 2022 champions.It took a full-squad effort to lift the trophy. Sarina Wiegman never altered her starting XI, but it was often players on her deep bench who provided England’s most dramatic moments, no more so than Chloe Kelly’s championship decider, while understated anchors carried the squad all the way to the Lionesses’ first major title.Here, the PA news agency picks out England’s top five stars of the tournament.Beth MeadPlayer of the...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Role Models#Uk#Wembley
The Guardian

Ayman al-Zawahiri obituary

After nearly two decades in hiding, the Egyptian terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, successor to Osama bin Laden as head of al-Qaida, has died aged 71. He was killed by two missiles fired from a US drone at his home in central Kabul. Zawahiri provided the arguments and the systematic organisation that persuaded Bin Laden, six years his junior, to operate on an international scale, culminating in the attacks of 11 September 2001 in the US that resulted in more than 3,000 deaths. However, after Bin Laden was killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011, Zawahiri made threats, but never repeated atrocities against the west on the scale of 9/11.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Zawahiri’s killing was a Biden play for popularity – but it may have unintended consequences

A decade after US Navy Seals killed Osama bin Laden in a special operation in Pakistan, Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul. Both men were synonymous with the image of al-Qaida. But more than anything, the killing of Zawahiri is a symbolic success for Joe Biden, whose approval rating has been dismally low recently. Even before the ill-fated military withdrawal from Afghanistan that led to the Taliban seizing power, the US president had been vigorously trying to avoid discussing the country in his media engagements. Unsurprisingly, he is now trying to capitalise on the drone strike that killed Zawahiri to seek redemption in Afghanistan.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Sanctions against Russia are not backfiring

Simon Jenkins (The rouble is soaring and Putin is stronger than ever – our sanctions have backfired, 29 July) writes that sanctions “are meant to intimidate peoples into restraining their princes”. Throughout his piece he puts forward this very instrumentalist view of sanctions, but says not a word about the ethical component.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Tinder chief leaves dating app after less than a year

The chief executive of Tinder has left the dating app after less than a year after the market value of its parent company plunged by more than a fifth following reporting disappointing results. The departure of Renate Nyborg was one of a number of management changes announced by the $20bn...
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

The Guardian

387K+
Followers
90K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy