How the Parliament of Owls Lantern Parade first took flight

Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
CBS 46
Shake Shack restaurant to open Lenox Square location
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Shake Shack restaurant is set to open its seventh metro Atlanta location, according to officials. The Shake Shack will open Monday thru Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
atlantafi.com
Black Restaurant Week In Atlanta: NOSH Grand Tasting
It’s Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta is here. That means it’s time to support the best black-owned food businesses in the city. One of the top events you don’t want to miss is NOSH, the inaugural culinary showcase featuring Atlanta’s premiere black chefs, caterers and bartenders. Dive into the African diaspora and tantalize your taste buds with flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine.
luxury-houses.net
This $2,650,000 Modern Masterpiece is an Tour de Force of High-end Materials and Impeccable Craftsmanship in Sandy Springs
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home that coalesces a masterful mix of wood, stone, and brick in every voluminous great room for a lavish living now available for sale. This home located at 703 Bass Way, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,654 square feet of living spaces. Call David Bascoe – Compass (Phone: 678 699-2582) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
Eater
Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station
Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
getnews.info
Palm 78, New Fine Dining Steak and Seafood Restaurant, Opens in Metro-Atlanta
Atlanta, GA – August 3, 2022 – Diners in the affluent Alpharetta community seeking a fine dining experience that incorporates deliciously prepared steak and seafood entrees infused with the taste of the tropics, can now find it at Palm 78 Restaurant, which just opened its doors for business.
An examination of the cultural and historic phenomenon of graffiti artwork in Emory exhibit
The graffiti art scene in Atlanta is tremendous, though it comes with controversy under Georgia law. Graffiti is a form of vandalism created without consent, so what defines graffiti art versus vandalism? A new exhibition at Emory University’s Rose Library investigates the medium’s culture, aesthetic and historical phenomenon. “Graffiti: A Library Guide to Aerosol Art” is on view through Jan. 2023.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Reid’s Body Shop to become “The Reid”
After more than 60 years of operation, Reid’s Body Shop closed its garage doors for the last time after the family behind the Reynoldstown institution sold the 1.64-acre plot to a developer who plans to build The Reid, a 186-apartment community. The site, at 952 Memorial Drive SE, is...
Atlanta Magazine
Build-your-own pasta and more coming to Lee + White food hall
Lee + White, the mixed-use development just off the BeltLine’s Westside Trail, is expanding and will soon feature a pop-up container village of retail shops, a hair spot called Beya Salon Studios, and a Team Rehab physical therapy facility. Like many of its mixed-use development counterparts, it will also entice visitors with a new food hall, where 13 stalls will serve a variety of cuisines. Here are the first four:
wclk.com
Butcher Brown to headline Fayetteville’s first-ever Mad South Jazz Festival Aug. 6-Hosted by WCLK's Morris Baxter
Support for WCLK comes in part from Main Street Fayetteville, presenting the City’s first-ever Mad South Jazz Festival at City Center Park in Fayetteville. The festival is headlined by Butcher Brown—a five-member ensemble blending jazz with hip hop, funk, rap, rock, and soul. Sharing the stage are bassist Julian Vaughn, Bradie Speller + Climate Change along with WCLK’s Morris Brown as host.
Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival Was Canceled & Fans Have Big Feelings About The Reason Why
Atlanta's Music Midtown just announced that their 2022 festival, which was scheduled to take place in Piedmont Park on September 17 and 18, is officially canceled. In a statement, the concert staff broke the news on their official Instagram page this morning. "Hey Midtown fans – due to circumstances beyond...
atlantafi.com
Black Restaurant Week Atlanta 2022: What To Know
Black Restaurant Week returns to Atlanta this week and into the next. Over the next several days, why not indulge in the very best black-owned food businesses in Atlanta. Black Restaurant Week is dedicated to supporting and promoting Atlanta’s African-American owned restaurants, food businesses and farms. Black Restaurant Week...
Eater
Don’t Skip the Bread Puddings at These Atlanta Restaurants
For nearly a millennium, bread pudding has proven true that one person’s scraps is another person’s treasure. And while bread pudding may have come about as another way to utilize stale bread, it’s hard to deny this dessert just feels luxurious despite its humble origins. Southerners love bread pudding, and Atlanta restaurants offer plenty of great takes on the dessert, from simpler, traditional treats garnished with a drizzle of caramel or bourbon to succulent doughnut-based puddings topped with vanilla creme anglaise. Remember to always say “yes” to a scoop of vanilla ice cream, too.
Comments / 0