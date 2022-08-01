ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Witherite Law Group and the SWAG Shop partner to offer free back-to-school haircuts

By Staff Report
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 2 days ago

Witherite Law Group , 1-800-TruckWreck and The SWAG Shop are joining together to provide free haircuts to Atlanta youth returning to school this fall.  Witherite Law Group will sponsor more than 160 students to receive a free haircut, valued at approximately $30 each. The free haircuts will be provided to students up to age 18.  This inaugural event is an effort to offset the costs associated with going back to school.  The event is free and open to the public.

Witherite Law Group will take over two SWAG Shop locations where the first 80 children at each location will receive a free haircut just in time for the first day of school.

Details are as follows:

Time:  9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET

Date:  Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022

Locations:

·      The SWAG Shop, 365 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

·      The SWAG Shop, 3461 Roosevelt Hwy, STE 16, Atlanta, GA  30349

Studies have shown that self-esteem is directly correlated with school performance, and proper grooming increases confidence and academic success.  However, many families only have the financial resources for their basic needs.

“As students prepare to the return to the classroom, they will be faced with higher prices for supplies like shoes, clothes and backpacks because of inflation,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck.  “With the ‘Barbershop Takeover,’ we hope to offer some financial relief to families and help students look and feel good on the first day of school.”

Witherite Law Group recently partnered with Walmart to host the “Cash Register Takeover” where they gave away over $10,000 in gift cards to help offset the costs of school supplies.  Lead by Amy Witherite, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are committed to putting people first, investing in the communities it serves and building bridges of opportunity that create stronger communities.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm’s attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia teachers get $125 more for supplies from federal aid

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is using federal COVID-19 relief money to give teachers another $125 to buy school supplies, months after issuing a similar stipend. Kemp, a Republican running for reelection, made the announcement Friday at Ola High School in Henry County before teachers preparing for school to start next week. […] The post Georgia teachers get $125 more for supplies from federal aid appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MCDONOUGH, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Police Department hosts recruitment day at Lenox Square

Saturday morning at Lenox Square, the Atlanta Police Department hosted a recruitment day as they look to add more officers and 911 dispatchers to their ranks.  “So as we advance out of COVID and even while in COVID one thing that I’m so proud of is the men and women that work for the Atlanta […] The post Atlanta Police Department hosts recruitment day at Lenox Square appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Honoring 150 years of Atlanta Public Schools

“I am humbled and honored to be the superindaint of Atlanta Public Schools; I am grateful to be  in this role stewarding a 150 year old legacy . Standing on the shoulders of global leaders that are Atlanta Public School alumni shows the global impact of  Atlanta Public Schools. The Powerful legacy of APS can […] The post Honoring 150 years of Atlanta Public Schools appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a subpoena that was issued on July 26 and […] The post Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Local business attempts to move mountains by employing Black youth

The Morehouse student climbed the ladder as the Morehouse man held onto the storefront’s awning. The older man pulled it down as the younger man worked on stapling the sky blue cloth over the unwanted one. The plan was to cover the original advertisements of cigarettes, beer and lotto with something more attuned to the new mission of the business.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Thomas J. Blocker Society Living Legends Gala will honor Drs. David Satcher and Louis Sullivan

On Friday, July 29, beginning at 6 PM with a VIP Reception and a Gala at 7:30 PM, the Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta (3315 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta), will be the site for a night of elegance and celebration as guests and supporters come together to honor two powerhouses in the field of Healthcare, Dr. David Satcher and Dr. Louis Sullivan. This celebration, which proceeds the 2022 National Medical Association Annual (NMA) Convention in Atlanta, will honor these men for their outstanding contributions in Medicine, Medical Education, and Improving Diversity in Healthcare. This Black-Tie Tribute Celebrating African American Achievement is one of the most anticipated affairs of the NMA Convention weekend and serves as a successful event supporting student scholarships and programming for the Thomas J. Blocker Society Foundation. Dean Thomas J. Blocker was a member of the Morehouse Office of Health Professions for over thirty years, and during this period he teamed with Dr. J.K. Haynes and Dr. Joyce Nottingham to increase the number of Morehouse Men pursuing careers in Healthcare and the Sciences. Dean Blocker was instrumental in positioning Morehouse College as the number one producer of African American males accepted in medical, dental and health professional schools.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

King Center hosts book signing at the New Black Wall Street

Authors Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson were at the Early Literacy Development Agency Bookstore at New Black Wall Street in Stonecrest, Georgia, signing copies of their new children’s book “It Starts With Me!” Published by The King Center, the book follows a little girl named Amora who is encouraging her friends […] The post King Center hosts book signing at the New Black Wall Street appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
