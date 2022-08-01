Indiana state Senate passes near-total abortion ban bill

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Indiana Senate passed a bill Saturday that would ban nearly all abortions in the state after days of contentious testimony from the public in which both pro-abortion and anti-abortion advocates said the bill was "flawed."

The state senators passed the bill with a vote of 26-20 after ten Republicans crossed party lines to vote against the bill, CNN and WLFI reported. The bill will now move to the Republican-controlled House which is expected to debate the issue later this week.

The bill, authored by Sen. Susan Glick, makes abortion a Level 5 felony unless it is "necessary to prevent a substantial permanent impairment of the life of the mother" or "the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest and the fetus has a specified postfertilization age."

Debate over the bill began in the state Senate, which is made up of 42 men and eight women, last Monday as the lawmakers listened to testimony from the public for six days.

"The only exception in this bill truly is the life of the mother and there's so much red tape in it that it's unbelievable," Sen. Ron Alting told WLFI. "If somebody wants a lot of government, they got it today."

Both pro-abortion and anti-abortion advocates said the bill was "flawed" in their public comments before the vote.

Anti-abortion speakers argued that the bill didn't go far enough in defining "meaningful enforcement" if it were passed into law -- while pro-abortion speakers argued that the bill "strips a woman of her right to choose."

"Generally, most of these decisions are not female only and we forget there are others involved in this issue as well," Glick told WLFI.

"So, I think we're trying to broaden the decision-making process and not narrow it to the point where no one else has anything to say in regard to these decisions."

Glick, in comments on the Senate floor Saturday, called it a "vehicle bill" and said she expects the House will make changes to it, CNN reported. If the House were to make changes to the bill, it would be sent back to the Senate for another vote.