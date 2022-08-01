ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Monkeypox vaccine available today

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -8-hundred doses of the Monkeypox vaccine are being made available starting today at 15 locations state-wide, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes. chills, exhaustion and a rash. The rash, according to DPH, can includes blisters on all parts of the  body.

Monkeypox is spread through direct contact with someone exhibiting a rash or scabs and through body fluids. Face-to-face contact, physical contact and sex are also contributors.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Connecticut  currently has 33 cases of  Monkeypox.

Information on the vaccine locations can be found on the Department of Public Health website.

