Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard Of Working As An Escort Before Dating Him: Bombshell Court Documents

By Ryan Naumann
 2 days ago
Johnny Depp suggested that Amber Heard one-time worked as a paid escort and planned to use the evidence in court, Radar has learned.

Over the weekend, the Virginia court unsealed a series of court filings made by Heard and Depp prior to the trial. The exes were going back and forth about what evidence could be used in court.

The 6,000 pages reveal Heard and Depp both had evidence they wanted shown shut down by the judge.

According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, in one filing, Heard moved to block Depp from presenting certain “irrelevant personal matters” to the jury.

She said, “Mr. Depp inappropriately seeks to introduce evidence of the following Irrelevant Personal Matters: (1) n--- pictures of Amber Heard; (2) Amber Heard’s sister reality show video; (3) Whitney and Amber’s past romantic relationships; and (4) Amber’s brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp.”

Heard also took issue with, “Mr. Depp attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that” she was at one time an escort.

Other evidence that was excluded included a series of disturbing texts between Depp and shock rocker, Marilyn Manson .

Another topic that wasn't allowed into the trial was Depp's alleged erectile dysfunction . Heard filed a motion that argued that “Mr. Depp’s erectile dysfunction is relevant to Mr. Depp’s use of a bottle to rape” her.

Heard claimed Depp had assaulted her during a trip to Australia. She told the jury the actor used a vodka bottle to sexually penetrate her while he held her down on a table.

In one unsealed filing, Heard's team wrote “Though Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard.”

“Mr. Depp’s erectile dysfunction makes it more probable that Mr. Depp would be angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heard, and that he would resort to a bottle. This relevance is not substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice.”

Depp and Heard have yet to comment on the documents being unsealed. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Heard has started the process of appealing the massive $15 million judgment she was hit with.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued his ex accusing her of fabricating abuse allegations. He said it caused him to be blackballed in the industry. She has stood by her story claiming Depp was abusive during their relationship.

